Jalyn King

Jalyn King scored 20 points, 17 in the first half, as Emporia defeated Hayden for the second time this season on Tuesday night.

The Emporia High School boys basketball team recorded its second victory of the season over Hayden, 59-52, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

Jalyn King set the tone early, scoring Emporia’s first nine points of the contest. The Spartans would lead 18-13 after the first eight minutes. King would add eight more in the second quarter as Emporia took a 34-27 lead into the half.

