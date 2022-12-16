The Emporia High School boys basketball team lost a tight contest on the road at Great Bend, 66-65, on Friday night.

“They did a really good job of splitting our 1-3-1 and then kicking the corner, and they just made a lot of shots,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “We just did not do a good job of keeping guys in front of us and it's very frustrating because we did a really good job of that in the first half. Credit to them. They deserved to win. They were more aggressive and shot it better.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.