Tropics map - 8.17.22

A tropical wave in Central America has a less than 40% chance of becoming a tropical storm, as it moves toward the western Gulf of Mexico.

 Courtesy National Weather Service

A little rain fell on the last day of summer vacation for Emporia students. But not a lot.

Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain Tuesday. The high temperature fell to 81 degrees, after three consecutive days above 100. A recording station three miles northwest of town didn’t get above 77.

