A little rain fell on the last day of summer vacation for Emporia students. But not a lot.
Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain Tuesday. The high temperature fell to 81 degrees, after three consecutive days above 100. A recording station three miles northwest of town didn’t get above 77.
So does the start of school mean the hot weather is over? Not by a long shot.
Emporia and Cottonwood Falls have reached 100 degrees as late as September 28. That happened in 1953.
But over the next week, only one day in Emporia might have a high above 90. That day is Friday, before a risk of afternoon showers moves in.
The extended forecast shows 20-30% chances for rain form Friday afternoon through Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.