City considering tapping into bottle water sales

The City of Emporia considered selling bottled tap water in 2011 as a way to promote the city to travelers.

Emporia is back on top when it comes to the tap.

The city announced Wednesday that Emporia has been judged the best tasting tap water in Kansas by a section of the American Water Works Association.

I am so grateful for the quality drinking water we have here in Emporia. As I look around our Country, and see what the poorer areas have to try to live with, from lead and chemical contamination to flooded and failing water treatment facilities, it's really sad. I thank God and our responsible leaders for what we have. The rest of America can and should do better.

