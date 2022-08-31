Emporia is back on top when it comes to the tap.
The city announced Wednesday that Emporia has been judged the best tasting tap water in Kansas by a section of the American Water Works Association.
The decision was made Tuesday by what the city called “a panel of water experts.” It rated samples on a seven-point scale, from “best” to “far from ideal.”
Emporia's water now advances to a national Tap Water Taste Test. It will occur at the AWWA's national conference next June in Toronto.
Emporia won the world championship of tap water at an international competition in West Virginia in 2013, then placed second among municipal water supplies in 2015. It’s placed at the national level seven times.
I am so grateful for the quality drinking water we have here in Emporia. As I look around our Country, and see what the poorer areas have to try to live with, from lead and chemical contamination to flooded and failing water treatment facilities, it's really sad. I thank God and our responsible leaders for what we have. The rest of America can and should do better.
