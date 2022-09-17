Northern Heights High School hosted the Karr Classic cross-county invite on Thursday. A number of area schools participated in the meet at The Orchard in Allen.
Northern Heights Cooper Hamlin placed fifth in the varsity boys 5K race, running 18:32. He was followed by teammates Rees Spade, 20:23 (19th), Nathan Hansen, 20:57 (30th), Grady Tiffany, 21:13 (34th), Logan Schlimme, 22:36 (46th) and Max Olson, 23:11 (49th). In the varsity girls 5K race, LadyCat runner Teagan Hines finished 12th in 23:42. Following her were Laura Cathcart, 23:50 (13th), Taylor Pringle, 29:22 (35th) and Bethany DeDonder, 32:18 (42nd).
The Chase County varsity boys team, led by Cooper Schroer, placed third overall. Schroer finished sixth, running 18:33. He was followed by teammates Silus Hernandez, 18:34 (7th) and Carsen Schroer, 19:40 (15th). On the girls side, Kinslea Glanville medaled 16th, setting a personal record of 24:34.
The Hartford varsity boys team placed sixth overall, with Grayson Dailey finishing 13th in 19:39. Cody Cleveland ran 20:28 (20th), followed by Samuel Blankley, 20:53 (28th), Adam Blankley, 21:32 (41st) and Oliver Smith, 23:34 (52nd). In the JV girls 5K race, Trinity Windle garnered a first-place finish, running 25:41.
