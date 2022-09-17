Northern Heights High School hosted the Karr Classic cross-county invite on Thursday. A number of area schools participated in the meet at The Orchard in Allen.

Northern Heights Cooper Hamlin placed fifth in the varsity boys 5K race, running 18:32. He was followed by teammates Rees Spade, 20:23 (19th), Nathan Hansen, 20:57 (30th), Grady Tiffany, 21:13 (34th), Logan Schlimme, 22:36 (46th) and Max Olson, 23:11 (49th). In the varsity girls 5K race, LadyCat runner Teagan Hines finished 12th in 23:42. Following her were Laura Cathcart, 23:50 (13th), Taylor Pringle, 29:22 (35th) and Bethany DeDonder, 32:18 (42nd).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.