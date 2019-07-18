Emporia State baseball coach Seth Wheeler has announced the signing of seven transfers in the second round of Emporia State’s baseball recruiting class for the 2020 season.
The seven will join five other transfers and four high school players who have agreed to attend Emporia State and play baseball for the Hornets.
“We cannot wait to get these guys on campus and get to work,” Wheeler said. “These seven young men are the definition of what we want Hornet baseball to be. They are talented baseball players that will be expected to step in and make a huge impact on the field. They have an unmatched work ethic, and they are great young men that will be leaders on the field, in the clubhouse, in the classroom, and in the community.”
Brady Michel — OF — Southern Illinois/Barton CC/Great Bend HS — Great Bend, KS
Michel played in ten games with a start at Southern Illinois. He hit .309 over two seasons at Barton CC. He hit .329 with 29 doubles, eight home runs, 54 RBIs, and seven stolen bases as a sophomore. His 29 doubles led NJCAA Division I in 2018 and set the single season doubles record for Barton. He earned All-KJCCC First Team and Second Team All-Region honors as a sophomore. He was the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year for Great Bend HS.
Sam Chaput — OF/C — Crowder CC/Saint Gabriel HS — Boisbriand, Quebec
Chaput hit .310 with a .425 on base percentage and .512 slugging percentage as a sophomore at Crowder CC. He hit nine home runs with 16 doubles and 57 RBI in 63 games to earn second-team All-Region 16 honors at catcher last season. He had a .602 slugging percentage and .439 on base percentage as a freshman with eight homers, seven doubles and a triple in 41 games as a freshman. He hit .275 with 33 RBI playing in the Quebec Junior Elite League with a .323 average and two doubles in the playoffs.
Blake Carroll — OF — Coffeyville CC/Wichita Heights HS — Wichita, KS
Carroll hit .281 with a .404 on base percentage with 11 doubles and 14 stolen bases in 14 attempts as a sophomore for Coffeyville CC. He was eight of nine on stolen bases as a freshman for the Ravens with a .424 on base percentage. He was an honorable mention All-State performer for Wichita Heights HS.
Matt Hopkins — RHP — Hutchinson CC/Kingfisher HS — Kingfisher, OK
Hopkins was 2-1 last season with a 2.36 ERA and a save for Hutchinson CC. He had 41 strikeouts and 16 walks in 26.2 innings pitched. In two seasons with the Blue Dragons he had 79 strikeouts in 56.1 innings for 12.62 strikeouts per nine innings. He was 10-0 as a senior at Kingfisher HS with a 0.91 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 61.2 innings on his way to all-state honors.
Jared Kengott — RHP — Southern Illinois/Dallas Jesuit HS — Addiston, TX
Is scheduled to be a pitcher for the Hornets. He played in 33 games with 20 starts in the outfield in his two years at Southern Illinois. He hit .292 with five doubles in 24 games as a sophomore and hit .341 in the month of May. He was a first-team All-District outfielder for Dallas Jesuit HS as a senior hafterhitting .392 for the Texas Class 6A State Champions.
Alex Debey — RHP — Neosho CC/Blue Valley HS — Leawood, KS
Debey was 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA and five saves for Neosho CC last season. He recorded 18 strikeouts with just four walks in 26.2 innings. He was 3-3 with six saves and a 2.93 ERA as a freshman when he struck out 22 with four walks in 30.2 innings pitched. He was a first-team All Class 6A selection as a senior for Blue Valley HS.
Tauren Langley — INF — Saint Louis/Cloud CC/Saint Francis Xavier HS — Edmonton, Alberta
Langley redshirted last season at Saint Louis. He hit .270 with seven home runs and 39 RBI in 39 games as a sophomore at Cloud CC. That followed a freshman year where he hit .305 with .409 on base percentage and .599 slugging percentage as he had ten homes, 19 doubles and 45 RBI in 50 games. He helped guide Saint Francis Xavier HS to a Provincial League Championship
Emporia State went 27-22 this past season. They are set to return four of eight every day starters and seven pitchers from the MIAA Tournament roster. Four of the returners earned All-MIAA honors.
