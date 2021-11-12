Cold weather calls for bringing in your plants. Windy weather Friday could mean surrounding them with sandbags.
“Loose objects like trash cans may be thrown around,” The National Weather Service warned in a hazardous weather advisory for Lyon County Friday morning.
The wind already was enough to roll some bins down the street. A gust of 48 miles per hour was recorded at Emporia Municipal Airport shortly before midnight. At least the temperature was a mild 53 degrees.
The forecast calls for strong northwest winds all morning, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour lasting into the afternoon. Salina and points west could have it worse, with an officially wind advisory.
While no freeze warning was issued, Friday night should bring Lyon County's first official freeze of the season. The overnight low is forecast at 26, after a daytime high of 44.
But only one night of freezing conditions is expected. As we move through the weekend, temperatures should get warmer. Highs in the fifties are forecast Saturday and Sunday, heading toward 70 on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.