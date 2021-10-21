The final week of the regular season is upon us and the 8-man Madison Bulldogs and 11-man Olpe Eagles remain unbeaten.
Chase County and Lebo only have one loss each, with the Wolves’ defeat coming courtesy of the Bulldogs.
Hartford lost a tough one last week but had its game against Centre canceled this week.
Northern Heights has one more opportunity to prevent a winless season.
Madison (7-0) vs. Burden-Central (5-2)
The Bulldogs square off against the Central Raiders Friday night. It’s essentially the district championship (but Chase County might not be out of contention) and appears to be a win for Madison. The Raiders gave up 37 points to Oxford last week. Oxford only has one win this year.
But Bulldogs head coach Alex McMillian said the Raiders can’t be taken lightly.
“They’re a very much improved football team from last year,” he said. “We can’t look too far ahead. We’ve got to take care of business of what’s in front of us.”
Olpe (7-0) vs. Christ Prep Academy (4-3)
A possible stat-line game. And probably another opportunity for Damon Redeker to add to his impressive season stats.
Redeker had the hot hand last week, throwing for two TDs. He also got after it on special teams, taking a punt 55 yards to the house.
An 8-0 season seems inevitable.
Chase County (6-1) vs. Oxford (1-6)
Like Olpe, this matchup should bode well for the Bulldog stat line.
The duo of Mitch Budke and Cal Kohlmeier combined for six touchdowns last Friday, and Friday’s duel with the Wildcats could bring six more.
Lebo (7-1) vs. Marais des Cygnes Valley (5-2)
Perhaps the best matchup of the week. The Wolves take on a MdCV team that scored 60 points on Hartford in week 7. Lebo defeated Hartford last month, 54-8.
This game will decide the Division II District 2 champion.
The Trojan defense will have to find ways to stop Kyle Reese and Luke Davies. In October, Reese has racked up 248 yards and six touchdowns on 20 carries and has thrown for nearly 400 yards and nine touchdowns. Davies has hauled in five passes this month for 157 yards and four scores.
Northern Heights (0-7) vs. Valley Heights (2-4)
The Wildcats face a Valley Heights team that lost to Jackson Heights last week, 48-12.
