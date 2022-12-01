Caroling, caroling, out they go. They’ll ring for you, if you donate some dough.
OK, you probably won’t hear those lyrics. But the bell choir at Emporia First United Methodist Church is offering a “Ringing Christmas Present.”
For $25, the Jubilee Ringers will come to your home or workplace and perform three musical selections. They’ll also provide a plate of homemade cookies and a personalized card.
The presents can be delivered anywhere in Emporia, but they’re by appointment. The Jubilee Ringers will operate Sunday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec.18 from 1 - 3 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling or texting Janine Henry at 785-221-6044, or by emailing kyds120@gmail.com.
