The Emporia High School girls soccer team is having a scrimmage on Thursday night to support the team for the upcoming season, weather permitting.
The Emporia High School girls soccer team is having a scrimmage on Thursday night to support the team for the upcoming season, weather permitting.
The scrimmage, which will be sponsored by Blackcreek Diesel and Automotive Repair, will take place on Thursday, March 9 from 7-9 p.m. on the Emporia High School turf field. The cost of admission is a 12-pack of a sports drink that the team can use for away games during the season.
The team is also putting together a Booster Club for the first time this season and is hoping to get the community involved in supporting the team.
