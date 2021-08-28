As the Emporia City Commission looks at providing raises to city employees, some departments are advocating for themselves and their needs.
On Tuesday, the Emporia Fire Department sent a letter to the city commission signed by 46 EFD employees from the battalion chief level down. The letter addresses the department’s concerns regarding the conversations the commission has been having in recent sessions about salary increases.
Captain Ben Lienemann, who has spent the past 16 years with EFD, said that by the end of the month the department will be short five employees and has had little if any luck recently with hiring replacements. This, he said, is at least in part due to the low starting wage: $11.73 per hour.
“We’ve had our applications out for a long period of time and we’ve never had anybody apply,” he said. “Our starting pay right now is $11.73 an hour.”
The commission does currently plan to address starting wages in 2022. Unofficially, as things sit right now, the wage scale for all city positions will be moved up 12% — although with this change no salaries will be adjusted save for those who need raises so that their salaries are within the new wage scale. However, everyone will receive a 2% across-the-board raise and an average 2.5% merit increase in 2022.
But for Lienemann, the benefit of such a decision only goes so far. He said that the issue of underpaying firefighters — and, he acknowledged, other city staff — has a long history.
“In 2007, the city did a wage study and it came out that we were quite a bit underpaid,” Lienemann said. “Our department only got a percentage to make it better. … That wage study that the citizens paid for, that the commission did that year, also said to reevaluate it every five years. We’re at 14 years since then. We’ve never reevaluated it once.”
That failure to reevaluate wages consistently has led to city employees’ salaries being 24% behind the consumer price index, according to a report that human resources director Jo Lynne Herron gave the commission on June 23. There has only been one cost of living adjustment for city staff since 2007, a 2% increase in 2014.
Lienemann said that the 2014 cost of living adjustment replaced that year’s merit increase, which for him is usually 3 - 4%. That means that for that year, the cost of living adjustment was actually a net loss for him and some other city staff.
The 12% wage scale increase proposed by the city commission isn’t enough to solve the problem facing EFD.
“If they bring the bottom up 12%, that brand new firefighter is going to be making the same as a person who’s been here for five or six years, so you’re going to have compression there,” Lienemann said.
He acknowledged that the 12% wage scale increase was intended to facilitate hiring new firefighters, but that it doesn’t help with the retention of firefighters if it doesn’t come along with an equivalent increase to employees’ actual wages.
“Across the nation, there’s open firefighter positions everywhere right now,” Lienemann said. “For some reason, it’s not as popular a profession as it was before. So right now, it’s an employee benefit that they can go and find a job anywhere they want. And when we have departments like Manhattan, like Olathe, Overland Park, that any one of our firefighters can go to and instantly make two or three times more money per year, it’s hard to continue to tell our people to stay here and stay committed.”
Compounding the issue, Emporia’s firefighters are required to do significantly more than firefighters in other departments simply because of its small size.
“Our firefighters are tasked with all the jobs that bigger city departments divvy out among different crews,” Lienemann said. “We do water rescue, we do technical rescue, we do hazardous response, we do EMS for all of the county of Lyon County, we do fire investigations, all of that. … In fact, it’s more work for our people, and we don’t get paid as much for it and those departments are paying more.”
He said that he and other EFD staff would like the city to do another wage study prior to making any decisions about wages for 2022 so that everyone can take a sober look at the reality of city employees’ salaries across departments and in comparison to similar positions across the state.
And while the fire department wants the commission to correct its course regarding wages, Lienemann understands that it would be “a huge strain on the citizens” to do so all at once.
“We do deserve having a long-term, three, four, five-year plan that starts addressing this to make it right,” he said.
While it’s the commission’s job — not the fire department’s — to determine how to fund the wage increases, Lienemann believes that the revenue the city receives from the county’s 1% sales tax could be partially used for salaries instead of solely for infrastructure as it’s being used now.
“If they did half of that to infrastructure and half of that to salaries of employees, that could be a start, something like that,” he said. “What a lot of people don’t understand is that yes, we are public servants, yes, the citizens’ taxes pay for our salaries, but we also pay taxes too. Firefighters don’t want to see our taxes go up, just as much as the next citizen, but we also do know that we deserve better pay for what we’re doing right now.”
Lienemann insisted that EFD is a proud department that is “going to go out and do our best job no matter what, at any given time” but added that having to operate short-handed has weighed heavily on the city’s overburdened firefighters and could have far-reaching consequences.
“When we are short-staffed and if we lose people because they’re not getting paid what they deserve, that’s when you’ll see a drop in services,” he said. “We may have to stay outside of a structure fire instead of going interior to put it out completely or do a rescue if we don’t the have proper personnel on hand. Somebody might have to wait longer for an ambulance to get there because we already have three ambulances out and we don’t have enough to staff a fourth ambulance.”
Lienemann assured citizens that “you’d be hard pressed to find a firefighter who’s not going to give their 100% on an emergency call,” but that some limitations directly related to low wages were out of their hands.
“We’re banding together as a fire department and trying to express our concerns to the citizens and with our commissioners to try and implore them to really do a wage study to see how far off things are in our department,” he said.
