OVERLAND PARK — The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team placed third at Shawnee Mission West on Tuesday.
Braxton Higgins won the diving competition yet again, his third first-place finish through three competitions this year.
Richard Dorneker took third in the 500-yard freestyle race while Cam Geitz was third in the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard freestyle. Milo Ovsak placed third in the 100-yard fly.
Rudy Bedolla was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and Aidan Skiles was fourth in the 100-yard fly.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bedolla, Geitz, Logan Woydziak and Will Walker finished second and cut three seconds from its time, setting it just one second short of the consideration time for state qualification.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Walker, Woydziak, Ovsak and Xavier Guevara finished fourth while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bedolla, Dorneker, Geitz and Maximus Kelly also finished fourth.
Full results of this meet were not available by press time.
The Spartans will not return to competition until Wednesday, Jan. 5, in Topeka.
