Luke Hall had a mission when he and about 20 other riders began the Kansas Cannonball 550 on Sept. 25.
Hall wanted to finish the course in under three days and hopefully with a better time than he had earned the previous year.
The Kansas Cannonball is a 550-mile gravel ride that takes adventuring gravel grinders through tough terrain. This year, the course was all-new and headed into parts of southeast Kansas and into the Ozark Mountain foothills.
Not only did Hall come in well under his goal time, he set a new race record in the process. Hall, who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas, finished the Kansas Cannonball 550 in two days, 9 hours and 14 minutes, and shaved nearly four hours off his finish time from the previous year.
“This was a really big event on my calendar that I decided at the last minute to commit to and do,” Hall said with a laugh.
“I knew that I didn’t wanna relax; I’m very physically motivated,” Hall told The Emporia Gazette . “So, I knew that my own personal goal of trying to do it in two and a half days, that was motivating me. Seeing that I was way under schedule meant that I really meant that I really wanted to go for it even harder.”
31-year-old Hall is already a seasoned ultra-distance athlete. Last year. he completed the Arkansas High Country Race — a solo, self-supported race that takes riders through a 1,037-mile course through tough terrain. He completed the course in just over eight days and said he’d never do another race like that.
Then, he found out about the Kansas Cannonball 550.
“As soon as you get done with something like that, you’re like, ‘No way am I ever do something like that again. I just beat the crap out of my body,’” he said. “It was both horrible and fantastic at the same time, but I started looking at different events and I saw that there was one that went out of Emporia, and I was like, ‘Oh, actually, I think I could do that.’”
He signed up. And the 2019 event was grueling, with inclement weather conditions — complete with tornadic storms — making messes of the route. He remembered slogging through a muddy mess of a road with his bike over his head for about three hours at one point. Still, when 2020 rolled around he had some pretty special reasons to complete the race again.
Hall grew up near Girard and the route would take riders right past the farmstead on which he spent his formative years.
“I got to descend this hill that I had basically done accidental hill repeats on, on my crappy little mountain bike whenever I was a kid,” Hall said. “It brought back all this nostalgia and just such good, warm feelings and memories. So that was really cool. I got to see all of these roads that I ran as a cross country runner, and the bus route. It was just kind of crazy to see all these neighbors and stuff, or the houses are former neighbors.”
He now has plans to turn the route into a route segment on Strava, a tracking app for athletes.
“I think I went by it maybe 5 o’clock in the afternoon, so it was like the golden hour of amazing light,” Hall said of passing his old home. “It was a really special moment, honestly, and gave me a little psychological boost.”
With no other major events in the works thanks to the pandemic, he’s working toward getting the high school graveling team he coaches at Thaden School in Bentonville prepared for an cycling event next month.
And, Hall said he would definitely do the same course again next year.
John Jury
The second rider in was John Jury of Sublette, who finished the course about five hours after Hall.
Jury said he’s relatively new to gravel cycling — he first started really getting into riding in 2017 — taking on the sport after arthritis took him out of running.
“I’m 57-years-old, so I’m not a young guy anymore, but I saw a poster on the DK and bought a bike, and showed up for DK camp in 2017,” he said. “I had never ridden over about 20 miles in one shot.”
Now, Jury said, he’s hooked. He can spend 20 to 30 hours each week on his bike. In fact, much of his phone call with The Gazette was spent riding on gravel roads in Haskell County.
“With running, the best part is getting done,” Jury said. “The best part of cycling is the actual ride, and it’s just different. It’s just different, it’s how hard you ride. Now, I’m not gonna go out in the DK and win by any stretch.”
Jury said he was excited to see a new route this year for the Cannonball and to explore some new areas of Kansas he hadn’t seen before. He also enjoyed being out in the country and seeing wildlife running alongside him on the route.
One sight in particular was Big Brutus, the famous Bucyrus-Erie model 1850-B electric shovel on display in West Mineral, Kansas which was the second largest of its type in operation in the 1960s and 1970s.
“Big Brutus was on my list,” he said. “I had never seen that, but I had heard about it, and so, of course I got a picture of that.”
Something Jury says he could do without? Riding in the dark, late at night.
“I’m scared of the dark, so I don’t look around much,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s really weird, but sometimes you have the sense that you’re supposed to be there, which in reality is probably not true. But in your mind, you’re supposed to be there, and so it’s just what you do. But it really bothers me when the sun goes down.”
Jury said he, too, would ride the route again next year. There’s a special sense of camaraderie, he said, especially at the beginning when everyone is still together in a pack.
“That first day, everybody kinda rides together and takes care of each other and stuff,” he said. “As it goes on and as people do drop out or slow down or speed up and spread out, you get by yourself. But you’re together that first day, and that’s a lot of fun because everybody’s excited and they’re pretty relaxed, as they know they have to ride for days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.