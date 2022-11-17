The awards continue to roll in for the Emporia State soccer team as four Hornets were recently named Academic All-District as selected by College Sports Communicators. Mackenzie Dimarco, Aislinn Hughes, Erica Self and Hannah Woolery were all named CSC Academic All-District for their work in the classroom.
Dimarco has a 3.78 GPA in rehabilitation while earning First-Team All-MIAA and First-Team D2CCA All-Central Region honors. She is the MIAA single-season record holder with 22 goals this season, including an NCAA Tournament record four goals in the Hornets opening-round match against Fort Hays State.
Woolery maintains a 3.90 GPA in English and was named First-Team All-MIAA and First-Team D2CCA All-Central Region. She has scored 12 goals with seven assists on the season.
Hughes has a 3.94 GPA in biology and was named Second-Team All-MIAA at midfielder. She had five goals and two assists on the season.
Self is a graduate student that had a 3.95 undergrad and 3.99 graduate GPA in business. She has scored two goals with two assists this season while starting two of 22 matches.
To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution.
The 2022 Academic All-District Women's Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December. The CSC Academic All-District teams include the student-athletes listed on the following pages.
The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America programs.
The Hornets will play at Bemidji State on Friday, Nov, 18 in the Central Regional Championship Match. Kickoff in Bemidji, Minn. is set for 3 p.m.
