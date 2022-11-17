ESU soccer academics
Courtesy ESU Athletics

The awards continue to roll in for the Emporia State soccer team as four Hornets were recently named Academic All-District as selected by College Sports Communicators. Mackenzie Dimarco, Aislinn Hughes, Erica Self and Hannah Woolery were all named CSC Academic All-District for their work in the classroom.

Dimarco has a 3.78 GPA in rehabilitation while earning First-Team All-MIAA and First-Team D2CCA All-Central Region honors. She is the MIAA single-season record holder with 22 goals this season, including an NCAA Tournament record four goals in the Hornets opening-round match against Fort Hays State.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.