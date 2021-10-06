esu softball flag
Tim Mohn/Gazette

The Emporia State softball team posted the eighth-best team GPA among NCAA Division II teams as 18 Hornets were named Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American Scholar-Athletes.

The squad put up a combined 3.719 GPA last school year, which led the MIAA. The 18 Hornets honored as scholar-athletes were selected after earning a 3.50 GPA or better.

There was a total of 77 MIAA players and 1,727 Division II players honored.

Top 10 Easton/NFCA Team GPA

1. Frostburg State – 3.791

2. Mercyhurst – 3.785

3. Wayne State (Mich.) – 3.772

4. Upper Iowa – 3.764

5. Trevecca Nazarene – 3.758

t6. UIndy – 3.740

t6. Sioux Falls – 3.740

8. Emporia State – 3.719

9. West Chester – 3.713

10. Adelphi – 3.704

Emporia State Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athletes

Brylie Bassett

Cassidy Beem

Gabrielle Biondo

Madelyn Broxterman

Alexis Dial

Kerrigan Dixon

Bailey Flewelling

Emma Furnish

McKensy Glass

Josie Harrison

Karly Johnson

Rachel Kauss

Destiny Ojigoh

Kelsey Phillips

Sydney Righi

Brittanie Shepherd

Jenna Spence

Abigail Ward

