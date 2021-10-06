The Emporia State softball team posted the eighth-best team GPA among NCAA Division II teams as 18 Hornets were named Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American Scholar-Athletes.
The squad put up a combined 3.719 GPA last school year, which led the MIAA. The 18 Hornets honored as scholar-athletes were selected after earning a 3.50 GPA or better.
There was a total of 77 MIAA players and 1,727 Division II players honored.
Top 10 Easton/NFCA Team GPA
1. Frostburg State – 3.791
2. Mercyhurst – 3.785
3. Wayne State (Mich.) – 3.772
4. Upper Iowa – 3.764
5. Trevecca Nazarene – 3.758
t6. UIndy – 3.740
t6. Sioux Falls – 3.740
8. Emporia State – 3.719
9. West Chester – 3.713
10. Adelphi – 3.704
Emporia State Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athletes
Brylie Bassett
Cassidy Beem
Gabrielle Biondo
Madelyn Broxterman
Alexis Dial
Kerrigan Dixon
Bailey Flewelling
Emma Furnish
McKensy Glass
Josie Harrison
Karly Johnson
Rachel Kauss
Destiny Ojigoh
Kelsey Phillips
Sydney Righi
Brittanie Shepherd
Jenna Spence
Abigail Ward
