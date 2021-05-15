An alumna of both USD 253 Emporia Public Schools and Emporia State University has defied the odds and the naysayers to realize her dream.
Paola Candia graduated with her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O) from Kansas City University on May 8. This week, she relocated to Hood River, Ore., where she will begin her residency in family medicine at One Community Health, the program at the top of her preference list.
“They, actually, are very strong in their community outreach and they work with a lot of immigrant farmworkers in the area,” she said. “[During my interview there, the staff] told me that I remind them of the people that they serve, and those are the people that I want to help as well.”
Of course, there’s a good reason for that. Candia understands the unique experience that people who have immigrated to the United States face because she’s witnessed it her entire life.
Candia’s mother, Maria Escorcia, immigrated to the United States from Nicaragua and landed in Dodge City, where Candia was born.
When Candia was 4, Escorcia, a single mother by then, moved with her three children to Emporia “to give us a better life, to start new,” Candia said. Escorcia had gotten a job at the Dolly Madison bakery and immediately began working long hours to provide for her family.
“I saw her work very hard,” Candia said. “ … She was working very many hours and then she’d come home complaining about headaches and all these aches and pains that she had.”
Candia would play with her mother’s hair or give her a scalp massage whenever Escorcia had a headache and soon noticed that these simple actions had a soothing effect.
“It would ease the pain and she would feel better,” she said. “And so, with doing that, I thought, ‘I want to help people like my mom and I feel like the best way to do that is to become a physician and to care for people like her in that sort of way.’”
She was 8 years old then, but there was still a long road ahead of her and it was riddled with obstacles she could not foresee.
Barriers to success
Candia grew up in a small house her mother rented on the west side of town. During that time, her dream of becoming a physician never died.
However, coming from an immigrant family and aspiring to be a first-generation college attendee meant there was a lot she didn’t know. For example, she didn’t understand that good grades and extracurricular activities such as volunteering were important for someone who wanted to go into medicine.
Then, it was during high school that she was first told to give up.
“I remember having someone tell me that, ‘You know, you don’t have great grades, you probably shouldn’t pursue medicine. You should probably have some plan B because you’re not that strong of an applicant for medical school,’” she said.
She responded with the stubbornness that would come to define the next several years of her life.
“I just didn’t listen to them because I listened to my mom,” Candia said with a laugh. “She was constantly encouraging me.”
In addition to her mother, Candia was bolstered by Matt Irby, her cell and microbiology teacher at Emporia High and one of her biggest cheerleaders.
Irby said that he remembers Candia as hard-working, cheerful, helpful to others, intelligent and ravenous for more knowledge and understanding.
“What I began to see, though, was she had a really high intellectual curiosity,” he said. “ … I’ve had a lot of good students, but she is one of a handful of kids that has that true curiosity. It’s not enough just to learn the information to get an A on the test. She wanted to understand on a deeper level. So right then I knew that she had the mind for science.”
There was also Concha Dikin, education specialist with the Upward Bound program at ESU, who has known Candia since she was in elementary school and whom Candia described as “another person that has believed in and rooted for me throughout this journey into medicine.”
“[Candia] has a great sense of humor, she is caring towards others and of course a bright young lady,” Dikin said. “She was on the soccer team in high school and was a great team player. Paola always followed the rules, works hard and knows how to enjoy life.”
An unending dream
Candia graduated from Emporia High in 2012 and then enrolled at ESU, figuring she could save money by living at home and using the scholarships she had received, which nearly paid for her entire undergraduate education.
Following her mother’s example, Candia worked two jobs while in school. She also helped start Kappa Delta Chi — ESU’s first sorority for Hispanic women, which still exists today — because she noticed that Emporia’s Hispanic population was not reflected in its institutions of higher education.
But in college, she ran into more stumbling blocks. While doing cold calls to find doctors to shadow — something she described as vital to getting into the medical field — Candia found it difficult to get anyone to call her back, while other seeming possibilities ended up falling through.
“It was really frustrating because it’s like I don’t have any connections, it’s just me trying to get these connections, trying to start these connections,” she said.
And then someone else told her she should quit.
“A pre-med advisor told me, ‘Don’t go into medicine. You’re not going to make it,’” she said. “So, of course, I didn’t listen. Again.”
Eventually, Dr. Jose S. Tovar at Cotton O’Neil Emporia gave Candia the opportunity to shadow him, which was crucial to keeping her hopes of getting into medical school alive.
As Candia’s graduation from ESU neared, a representative from KCU’s one-year master’s program reached out to her via email, encouraging her to apply. Candia was convinced by the promise that students who finished the program with a certain GPA would receive a guaranteed interview with the medical school.
She reached out to Irby for a letter of recommendation and he said that agreeing to write one for her was “a no-brainer.” Her application was accepted and she took advantage of the opportunity, laboring for that requisite GPA and earning an interview with the medical school.
Armed with new letters of recommendation from Irby and Dr. Tovar, she was admitted into the medical school, proving wrong all those who had told her to admit defeat.
And yet, that didn’t mean she was free of detractors altogether.
“There are still people that don’t believe that I should continue or I shouldn’t be here,” she said. “I mean, last year, my first year of clinical rotations, I had a physician tell me that I shouldn’t be in medicine because I’m female and I’m Hispanic.”
While she’d always been defiant in the face of those who didn’t believe in her, Candia said that the more she continued hearing those messages, the more it started to negatively affect her.
“You really do just try and put it in the back of your mind, but it’s still there and it still causes you to experience that imposter syndrome,” she said. “ … [People] see a Hispanic and even a female and they just say, ‘You can’t do it.’”
Dr. Candia
It was never easy, but Candia did it anyway and, on May 8, she officially became a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.
Those who knew her when she was younger are not at all surprised.
“I cannot be more proud of her accomplishments and I know she will be a great medical doctor,” Dikin said. “Her bilingual skills will certainly come in handy.”
“She is a great example of hard work and perseverance and [she is] definitely a student I’ll remember forever,” Irby said. “She has everything it takes to be successful. With her personality — she’s so kind — I know she’s going to be a great doctor. It couldn’t happen to a better person.”
Through the ups and downs — and particularly the downs — of her educational endeavor, Candia relied not only on the people who supported her, but also on her personal beliefs.
“Having faith was a big part of my perseverance and determination,” she said. “Every day and every step of the way was and has been a constant thought of just letting go and letting God.”
Candia hopes other young people from immigrant families understand that they can do what she did, even if the path ahead seems daunting.
“[I want them to know] that it is possible, that they can do anything that they set their mind to, that there is hope,” she said. “Yeah, there will be a lot of trials or obstacles that you may have to go through more so than the next person, but if you keep your head up and you keep moving forward, you can do it.”
During the week leading up to her graduation and her move to Oregon, Candia came back to Emporia, back to the small house on the west side of town, in which her mother still lives and now owns.
Escorcia, who is now married to Mario Rodriguez and works as a housekeeper at Newman Regional Health, continues to be her daughter’s chief inspiration.
“She is the reason why I have gotten this far in my career,” Candia said. “ … My mom constantly encouraged me to get good grades, to continue with that passion of serving others by becoming a physician. ... She’s part of who I am.”
