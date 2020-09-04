The Little Free Pantry at the corner of S. Exchange Street and Norton Avenue got a big makeover thanks to the generosity of a local organization.
GenEmporia, a group designed to encourage growth, engagement and networking for young and emerging professionals in the Emporia area, completed a remodel of the blessings box Wednesday evening as a service project. They replaced broken glass with plexiglass and gave it a fresh coat of paint.
“GenEmporia was originally looking for an ongoing service project and one of our leadership team members brought up the blessing boxes or little free pantries,” said President Kathryn Martin. “We found out who ran each one and saw that the need at this specific one was great. It never seems to stay full.”
The Little Free Pantry at S. Exchange St. and Norton Ave. had been installed in 2017 by former Emporians Jessie and Ben Stallings and the Emporia Social Justice Supporters group. While the Stallings moved out of state, the Emporia Social Justice Supporters still run the box. Martin said GenEmporia reached out to the group to see if they would be open to some help with some extra help with it and maybe even some help with a remodel.
“After we had been filling it up for awhile, we noticed that it was pretty worn down,” Martin said. “More recently, the plexiglass window broke. It was time for an upgrade. One of our former leadership team members said he and his wife would purchase plexiglass and use her Cricut to get the words we wants printed on it.”
Once they received permission, Martin said GenEmporia set to work finding a date and getting the details nailed down. The painted was purchased by Flinthills Mall and the majority of GenEmporia’s leadership team came together Wednesday night for the remodel.
Martin said the demand at the Little Free Pantry is great. During Wednesday’s service project, two or three people came to get some food from the pantry.
“Each week one of our members goes by a few times to check on it,” Martin said. “We each choose a week and then the rotation starts over. Even with us doing this, the box still runs out very quickly. If someone was looking to help out with this project, all they would need to do is drop off some food items to the box. It’s a simple and helpful way to contribute to our community. The need is great and it runs out almost daily.”
Hygiene drive
GenEmporia also just completed a successful hygiene drive benefiting SOS, Inc. More than 900 bottles of shampoo, cleaning supplies, and other hygiene products were collected between Aug. 17 - 31.
“We just wrapped up our hygiene drive which was amazing,” Martin said. “We were so happy to present those items to SOS. The community did an amazing job with that. We have a few other things in the works but not quite finalized. We will be posting about them as soon as we have details set.”
Boxes were kept at area businesses and organizations during the drive, including ESB Financial, Lyon Gymnastics, Emporia Fitness, Emporia Main Street, Williams Automotive, Emporia Area Chamber and CVB, Jack’s Lawn and Pool, Express Employment Professionals, Flinthills Mall and Lyon County History Center. Emporia Main Street collected 282 items and will receive a prize from GenEmporia for collecting the most items. Martin said a drawing was held for those who dropped items off at businesses and the winner has been notified.
GenEmporia is always welcoming new members. Those interested in learning more about the group can contact them on all social media platforms or via email.
The group can be found @GenEmporia on Facebook and Instagram or by emailing genemporia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.