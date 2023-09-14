Two Emporia High School teams will be in action on Thursday.
The volleyball team will be in Salina South for a triangular with Topeka West. They are coming off a first place showing at Saturday’s Valley Center tournament, going a perfect 4-0 and improving to 13-1 on the season.
Junior Adeiah Heffner, who transferred this year from Council Grove, credits the team’s connection to its strong start.
“Our setter is really good overall,” Heffner said. “She has a great connection with everyone and I think that is really helping us as a team. Our defense has also been a great aspect for us.”
Heffner said the team has been working on covering defensively in preparation for this afternoon.
“I would say a lot of covering,” Heffner said. “Our defense has been a main thing for us and we’ve just been working a lot on that and getting where we need to be.”
The boys soccer team (3-4) is coming off a 6-0 victory over Seaman to open Centennial League play on Tuesday night. The Spartans will have a non conference game at Valley Center this evening.
Head coach Victor Ibarra sees some similarities between the two teams going in.
“They’re a great program,” Ibarra said. “They were just two years removed from the final four, so I’m expecting them to be much better this year. We beat them twice last year, but they were very young and they kind of remind me of what we’re currently working with right now. I’m expecting them to be a little bigger and stronger than they were last year, and it should be a good game.”
