Emporia High School sophomore Koby Le will be competing at the National Combine at the All-American Bowl this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Le earned an invitation after performing well at the Football University (FBU) Top Gun Showcase in Naples, Fla. in July.
“I’ve been pretty excited since I got the invite,” Le said. “I’ve been thinking a lot just in the back of my mind that I’m actually going to Texas to play football this early. This game has given me so many opportunities and hopefully, everything goes well and I earn even more opportunities from this event.”
Le will be heading down to San Antonio on Tuesday. Check-In for the event as well as measurements take place on Thursday and the Combine itself will be held on Friday. According to the National Combine Testing Information page, athletes will be tested using the Standardized Athlete Test (SAT) for body measurements and physical tests.
The athletes will be measured in height, weight, reach, wing span and hand size on Thursday. Some of the physical tests the players will be put through on Friday are the 40-yard dash with 10 and 20-yard splits, pro agility (5-10-5/20-yard short shuttle), L drill, vertical jump and broad jump.
Players will then compete in drills, with Le competing in agility drills and one-on-one pass block vs. pass rush as a defensive lineman. Lunch will also be provided and there will be seminars for the athletes to attend as well.
The National Combine awards ceremony will be held Saturday morning before the All-American Bowl, which is a showcase for the top high school seniors in the country.
Some of the notable National Combine Alumni are Sharrif Floyd, Ted Ginn Jr., Trevor Lawrence, Colt McCoy, Graham Mertz and Matthew Stafford. There will obviously be a lot of eyes on something like this.
“There’s going to be a lot of like scouting services there,” Le said. “I know Rivals and NBC will be covering the event. Since Rivals is going to be there, all the big-time college coaches are going to see all the testing scores and things like that. It’ll be all over social media too, so a lot of people are going be watching this.”
Le said he was unaware of the All-American Bowl until he saw last year’s game. He is excited to be in the presence of some of the top seniors in the country and, perhaps, be in their shoes in two years.
“I actually didn’t know about it until last year,” Le said. “When I saw it, I thought it was really cool that the top seniors in the nation get to come out here for a couple of days to practice and play. I think it’s going to be really cool to watch those guys because they’re not much older than me and be able to see how they play at a high level. Maybe I could see myself playing in that game two years from now when I’m a senior.”
While there can certainly be opportunities earned from an event like this, Le is looking forward to seeing players from across the country and building relationships with them.
“We all notice each other when we’re playing and analyze how we play,” Le said. “It’s kind of like being on a team with them just for a short amount of time. But we really grow together and hang out over the course of these camps and we’ve become really close. It’ll be good to see them again.”
Le has been preparing for this since he got the invite in July. The high school football season helped with preparation, but the work has not stopped since the season ended. He wants to make sure he’s ready for the opportunity in front of him.
“Obviously, the actual football season helped me prepare a lot more,” Le said. “But I lift every day at home, I’ve gotten all my football workouts in since the season ended and I go on runs. I have just been making sure I’m in shape and ready for this. I’m not going there down there and just winging it. I put a lot of preparation in and I’m just locked into performing to the best of my ability.”
