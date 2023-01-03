Koby Le

Emporia’s Koby Le will be competing at the All-American Bowl’s National Combine in San Antonio this week.

 Courtesy Sanjuana Le

Emporia High School sophomore Koby Le will be competing at the National Combine at the All-American Bowl this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Le earned an invitation after performing well at the Football University (FBU) Top Gun Showcase in Naples, Fla. in July.

