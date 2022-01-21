CHANUTE – River Peters scored 19 points, Parker Leeds had 12 and Sheldon Stewart added nine as the Emporia High boys basketball team overcame a nine-point first-half deficit to knock off Chanute 47-43 at the Ralph Miller Classic Friday night.
Peters, the Spartans’ freshman standout, went 8 of 11 in the game and scored Emporia’s first 11 points, which helped to spark a 24-5 run in the final 11 1/2 minutes of the first half.
“River’s just been solid,” said Spartan head coach Beau Welch. “River is not fazed by playing against older guys. He’s not fazed physically. He plays his game and has given us quality minutes. I don’t think he came off the floor tonight and definitely kept us in the game early and gives us a steady scoring presence.”
The Blue Comets jumped out to a 12-3 lead four minutes into the game, taking advantage of some early Spartan mistakes including turnovers, missed shots, botched defensive rebounds and two quick fouls by leading scorer Leeds, which kept him on the bench for much of the first half.
“We had a couple defensive miscues early in the game that they were able to hit a three, got a layup and got an O-board, so really seven of the 12, we felt like was on us,” Welch said.
But Emporia took over from there and flipped the 12-3 deficit into a 27-17 halftime advantage. The offense began to knock down shots while the defense forced turnovers and altered shots at the rim, oftentimes shots that looked to be easy money for Chanute.
“We were solid defensively tonight,” Welch said. “I thought we had a couple of mishaps rebounding tonight, we allowed them to get a couple of second-chance points. But you take that out and Parker’s foul trouble, I thought we were really solid.”
In particular, Welch was impressed by senior Jacob Ortega’s defensive performance against the Blue Comets’ senior leading scorer Kam Koester and said that that was an important key to the victory.
“(Koester is) a guy that has scored 40 in a game this year and is obviously averaging high double-digits and Jake’s able to hold him to six,” Welch said. “His defensive effort, I thought, was really big, really key for us tonight.”
If the Spartans had any illusions about coasting through the second half, though, Chanute quickly dispersed those as it opened with an 11-0 run to take a 28-27 lead with 3:25 left in the third quarter.
Peters scored Emporia’s first points of the second half 18 seconds later but the two squads would trade leads until the 7:19 mark of the fourth quarter when Peters hit a 3-pointer to put the Spartans up 36-34. They would build that advantage to as many as nine and Leeds and Stewart hit late free throws to fend off a Blue Comet surge.
“I thought the biggest response was how we responded to (Chanute coming back to take a third-quarter lead),” Welch said. “To start the fourth quarter, we were able to get some easy baskets and build a lead, and I thought that was the key stretch in the game where we probably won the game.”
Emporia finished the game shooting 47% (17 of 36) from the floor and 38% (5 of 13) from 3-point range while Chanute shot 40% (17 of 43).
BENCH PRESENCE
With Leeds dealing with foul trouble and typical starter Cooper Rech being out due to illness, Welch turned to his bench and played nine-deep in the game.
“Trey (Templeton) gave us minutes, Corbin (Cooper) gave us minutes,” Welch said. “ … Drew (Hess) started for us. I thought Calvin Seeley gave us great minutes tonight. … We knew that we were going to use him in a game down here and tonight was the night that he was going to play. I thought he played great. Defensively he played really well and made a big basket right before the half for us. He gave us great minutes all night.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will wrap up the Ralph Miller Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday when they play Shawnee Mission South in the third-place game. The Raiders (7-2) opened the tournament with an 80-72 double-overtime loss to Carthage (Mo.) on Wednesday before beating Andover Central 53-49 on Friday.
“They’re such a great team,” Welch said. “I think they’re ranked sixth or seventh in 6A and play a lot of guys that can run a lot of things at you. They’re very skilled. They’re as good as anybody we’ve played all year. They’ve got a lot of players. They’ve got a lot of parts. Well-coached. We’ll have to play fantastic to be in the game. It’s a big challenge for our guys. … We’re just excited for the opportunity to play again.”
EMPORIA 47, CHANUTE 43
Emporia (2-9) – 13; 14; 6; 14; – 47
Chanute (4-5) – 14; 3; 15; 11; – 43
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Chanute – Williams 12, Seamster 8, Erbe 8, L. Koester 7, K. Koester 6, Henson 2.
Emporia – Peters 19, Leeds 12, Stewart 9, Seeley 4, Ortega 2, Hess 1.
