Numerous efforts have emerged in recent years to attack our democracy in this country. We provided several examples in our column, “Confronting Anti-Democracy,” published in the March 26-27 Gazette.
One such challenge to democracy mentioned in that article is voter suppression, which has been addressed in the state legislatures of 18 states, including Kansas. This year HB 2056, sometimes called “the Frankenstein bill” by opponents, was voted out of the Senate April 1 on a vote of 21-17.
HB 2056 would limit county election offices to one remote ballot box for every 30,000 registered voters in the county, require remote ballot boxes to be monitored or under constant video surveillance, and tie the available hours of a remote ballot box to the hours of operation of a county election office.
This bill would defeat the purpose of having remote ballot boxes to make it more convenient to vote. The number of remote boxes will be limited so that Emporia would be able to have one remote ballot box available only during the hours of the county Election Office (8-5 Mon.-Fri., closed weekends and holidays), thereby severely limiting access and requiring surveillance.
In addition, the original bill required that the advance voting period would be shortened by three days, and the count of mail ballots would cease at 7 p.m. on election day, removing the current three-day grace period following the election. Fortunately, these requirements were removed by the conference committee.
Why were these restrictive measures proposed? In the Senate Committee hearing, a former state representative and two other proponents justified the bill “to increase voter faith in the election process.”
It must be stated clearly: There have NOT been justified claims of voter fraud in Lyon County or in the state of Kansas in recent years — and perhaps ever. This trope from some politicians serves their purpose of restricting voters not likely to support them.
To foresee the potential results of this kind of voter suppression law, one might consider the example of Texas, which passed similar voter restrictions last November, using a similar justification. The results were seen in the recent election. Let’s examine the Texas law and its impact as a case study.
On November 4, 2021, the New York Times reported the passage of legislation in Texas that forbids drive-through polling places and 24-hour voting, as well as temporary voting locations. It also bars election officials from sending voters unsolicited absentee ballot applications and from promoting the use of vote by mail. The bill greatly empowers partisan poll watchers, creates new criminal and civil penalties for poll workers, and erects new barriers for those looking to help voters who need assistance, such as with translations. It requires large Texas counties — where Democrats perform better — to provide live streaming video at ballot-counting locations. Texas has one of the strictest voter identification laws in the country and does not permit no-excuse absentee voting by mail for voters younger than 65.
Why were these strict measures passed? The Times reported: “Republicans in Texas have argued that the legislation was necessary to create confidence in the election system and address the possibility of fraud by voters.”
Although some of the Texas measures are not in HB 2056, much of HB 2056 is similar to the Texas law.
What were the results of these changes in the Texas election laws?
A recent report (New York Times Mar. 18, 2022) stated that more than 18,000 voters in Texas’ most populous counties had their mail-in ballots rejected in the state’s primary election in March. An analysis of election data by The New York Times indicated that Black people in the state’s largest county were disproportionately affected.
Harris County, which includes Houston, is the state’s most populous county, areas with large Black populations were 44 percent more likely to have ballots rejected than heavily white areas, according to a review of census data and election results by the Harris County election administrator’s office.
The thousands of ballot rejections, and the racial disparity in rejections in Harris County, provide the clearest evidence yet that the major voting law passed last year by the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature has prevented significant numbers of people from voting.
The Times reported that the rejection rate in the state’s most populous counties was approximately 15 percent; during the 2020 general election, nearly one million absentee ballots were cast statewide and just under 9,000 were thrown out, a rejection rate of about one percent.
Although Texas is much larger than Kansas, Texas also has a Republican-dominated state legislature, and their reason for restricting voting was similar to Kansas. Although the Texas law is somewhat more restrictive than HB 2056, Kansans must be concerned that the restrictions currently in the bill will result in fewer people voting.
To promote our democracy, we should be encouraging people to vote — not making voting more difficult through the restricting laws being proposed.
(5) comments
The scary thing for our republic is,,,,,,,,,if people loose faith in free elections,,then whats next?
The majority of Kansans undoubtedly believe, as the authors do, that "There have NOT been justified claims of voter fraud in Lyon County or in the State of Kansas in recent years."
Unfortunately, however, high profile Democrats like Laura Kelly have promoted these conspiracy theories and undermined voter confidence. As recently as August 2016, Kelly is reported to have stated at a candidate forum: "It's much easier to tamper with those electronic machines, and we suspect that there has been some of that going on. So, I think if people want their vote to count, they ought to use paper."
While even one ballot box for 30,000 people -- a box that would have to be regularly emptied and continuously surveilled (and good luck with that; local businesses struggle to keep change machines from being broken into) -- seems preposterously costly in an era of prepaid postage, the Kansas Legislature is going out of its way to accommodate democracy so that that narrow group of voters who (1) are convinced they have to vote on paper in order to ensure that their vote is not being "tampered with," but who (2) do not trust the U.S. Postal Service or their local election officials to handle the mail appropriately, will have a physical ballot box in which to place their ballot.
When it comes to voter restrictions the Democrats are the opposite. They want everyone to vote at any age and as a citizen of any country. They want to rig the 2022 elections like they did the 2020. NYC just passed a law allowing non citizens to vote. The Biden administration just bused hundreds of illegal immigrants to NYC area so they can vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections. 2022 will be more difficult to rig tan 2020. They have to overcome the hurdle of losing $250 Million from Mark Zuckerberg, states cracking down on stuffing mail in ballot boxes, not being able to stop all voting at midnight again, not being able to "help" thousands of patients in rest homes fill out their ballots, not being able to provide 250K excess ballots for Biden because he is not on the ballots in 2022 and they won't be able to rely on the lies of the media saying there is "no evidence" of voter fraud. Look for the Democrats to get blow out this November. After that happens, this article will be mute.
New York made legal permanent residents eligible to vote in municipal elections... they are LEGAL PERMANENT residents, they should have some voice at the local level... but they sure aren't eligible to vote in the midterms like you believe. The rest of your comment is all wrong, too.
MWS. Elvis and Bigfoot sightings are more true than anything you rambled on about. Yet, you ignore the changes proposed in Kansas. What this article is actually about. How does limiting ballot
drop boxes and shortening ballot return times protect from voter fraud?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.