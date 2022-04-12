Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.