The Emporia State men’s basketball team improved to 5-0 on a season in a 63-42 win over Truman State at White Auditorium on Tuesday night.
Emporia State jumped on top early and never let up. Truman State led 5-1 early but the Hornets took a lead they wouldn’t give up on a 3-pointer from Owen Long to make it a 7-5 game as part of a 13-0 run that was ignited by a Sam Baker triple.
The Hornets led 36-23 at the half and shot 48% from the floor over the first 20 minutes while holding the Bulldogs to just 27.6%. Emporia State led for all but 2:18 of the game and led by as much as 24 points.
Head coach Craig Doty praised the team’s effort on the defensive side of the ball.
“I thought our best offense tonight was when we were in transition and that gets everything going for us defensively,” Doty said. “I’m in Year 11 as a head coach and I don’t want to say this is my best defensive team because the season’s not over. But at this point in the season and with the potential we have, it’s certainly up there and we just have to keep working every day because that’s what’s going to carry this team.”
Alijah Comithier, who led Emporia State with 19 points, credited the work over the summer in building the chemistry that helps with the team’s defense.
“Defense is just what we lay our hat on,” Comithier said. “Switching up and just trust each other on the defensive end. I think that comes from the chemistry we built during the offseason and it carried over into our first five games.”
Atavian Butler added 16 points off the bench. Sam Baker had 11, with nine coming on 3-pointers.
Butler tied a season-high coming off the bench, and he is a valuable cog in the Hornet offense.
“Atavian is very strong and active and he gets up more shots per minute than any player on our team,” Doty said. “He’s very confident and he knows we have confidence in him. We kind of hide him a little bit coming off the bench but he has starter-scoring capabilities and is very valuable to our team.”
Butler just wants to do his part, whatever that may be.
“I just want to come in and be ready whenever my number is called,” Butler said. “I know everybody on this team has certain jobs and I just want to do whatever it takes to help my team, whether it be getting a rebound, scoring or playing defense. It took me a little while to get going but I found my rhythm and shots started to go in.”
The Hornets (5-0) will be off for a week before returning to the floor against Saint Mary’s on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tip-off from White Auditorium is scheduled for 5 p.m. Winning is a lot of fun for the team, but Butler knows there’s a long way to go.
“We’re having a lot of fun right now but we know we’ve got to stay humble and hungry,” Butler said.
