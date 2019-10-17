An increasing emphasis on early childhood learning and volumes of research on its value are factors in a decision by the Emporia Board of Education to support new construction over a major renovation at Maynard Early Childhood Center.
Maynard School was one of three neighborhood schools built for grades K-6 in the mid-50s during the baby-boom years. Additional classrooms and a library were added in 1989. When Riverside Elementary was built in 2004, K-5 students moved to a new school and Maynard was converted to an early childhood center to meet the needs of 3- and 4-year-olds.
During the district facilities needs assessment process, HTK Architects estimated a cost of $7.1 million to renovate Maynard, originally designed as a K-6 elementary school.
In Aug. 2019, the Board of Education took the advice of architects and a local Early Learning Facilities Task Force to propose the construction of a new building. According to the Task Force report to the board, the additional cost of the new building, estimated at $1.9 million above the bond budget, will provide a better value for the community and serve children for generations to come.
The change in direction will not increase the bond issue amount and will not reduce the proposed budgets for the remaining eight schools. The additional funds between new and renovating will be offset by lower than expected interest rates, utilizing capital outlay resources and soliciting potential grant funding.
The new building will still include the components of the remodel — more classrooms, a high-wind shelter and a school design that addresses overall safety and security. The district and board are taking time this fall to begin the process of gathering stakeholder input, identifying common themes that should be included in the facility, and taking advantage of the evolving knowledge about how young children learn. A building location has not yet been identified.
Student Academics
Principal Keva Scheib is most excited about the extra space and age-appropriate design envisioned for the early learning center. All classrooms would be designed for preschool children and include restrooms. Most classes now must walk down the hall to use the common restrooms, a time-consuming task that takes adults out of the classrooms.
Maynard Early Childhood Center is crowded, especially for the special services delivered to children on Individual Education Plans (IEPs). Scheib said, for example, she has 13 specialists using one office to deliver needed therapy for her high-risk student population. These services are provided outside the regular classrooms.
“Maynard serves a high percentage of students with high needs which requires additional student services and therapy to be delivered,” Scheib said. “We’re looking forward to additional space. Parents can’t follow their children (where services are delivered) due to confidentiality because other children are being served in the same area. We have no private space for any of the therapies.”
These services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech. These specialists share office space with a school psychologist, instructional coach, a traveling early childhood special education teacher, a literacy paraeducator and a CrossWinds liaison who helps provide mental health services.
A new early learning center would be designed with the social-emotional needs of children in mind. Scheib has seen an increase in the number of children who suffer from trauma and behavioral issues. The school has a designated social-emotional space in an alcove that is not private. The Early Learning Facilities Task Force noted that space is inadequate for a child needing out-of-classroom social/emotional support.
“Some of the behavior issues are quite traumatic and kids need a place to calm down and learn to control their emotions,” Scheib said. “The biggest impact of the bond project is our kids with emotional issues will have a more private space to work through those feelings. They need a setting that allows them time for self-soothing.”
In addition, the building size makes it difficult to house the support systems needed to serve the number of students on an IEP. All support specialists share one classroom, which is also used for one-on-one sessions with students, such as speech therapy. This environment, an office housing approximately 13 adult work stations, is not an optimal learning environment for children receiving services, Scheib said.
Safety and Security
The new early learning center would be designed with safety and security in mind. It would have features to provide controlled access to the building, and the center would have a high-wind shelter large enough for all students and staff. Only two of Emporia’s schools now have designated storm shelters.
Scheib said students who are able, now go to the basement during drills and students who cannot use stairs are taken to office spaces in the interior of the building.
In Summary
A new early learning center would incorporate a number of the following components into its design:
• An adequate storm shelter
•Secure entry into the building
• Appropriate learning environments to meet students academic and social-emotional needs
• A positive, inviting, age-appropriate learning environment
• Opportunities that allow for play-based learning that support both fine and gross motor development
Open House and Early Voting for stakeholders
Voters who have not been inside a school recently are encouraged to visit our schools at the upcoming open house. Village, Logan Avenue, William Allen White, Maynard, and Emporia Middle School will be open for tours and informal conversation from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Voters are also encouraged to take advantage of the early voting opportunity this Saturday at the Flinthills Mall.
