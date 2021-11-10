Editor’s note: This is the fifth part of a six part series on the final battle of World War II: The Battle of Okinawa. The series follows the stories of several local men who served in the war and experienced it firsthand.
Truthfully, submarines and B-29 bombers made a huge difference in winning the Pacific Theatre of the war. Trained as a navigator on his B-29, Wayne Van Gundy was taught both celestial and radar navigation. He said that his plane first reached Tinian on January 3, 1945. The island of Tinian had the largest airport in the world at that time, and it was used for B-29s. A B-29 required all 8500 feet of a runway for take-off because the planes were so heavily loaded with bombs and fuel. Tinian had been recently taken by the Marines, and Seabees had moved in to work on constructing an airport and barracks.
As Van Gundy remembered it, there weren’t even any paved streets on the island yet. But flying out of Tinian was much more efficient than flying out of China where the air corps had had to transport everything “over the hump” (the Himalayas) to supply the planes.
Van Gundy’s plane was part of the 398th Squadron of the 504th group of the 313th wing of the 20th Air Force. For the most part his plane flew singly. If it was flying in a formation group attack, they would fly singly to get altitude and then rendezvous off the coast of Japan and then go in to their target. He said that most of his plane’s missions were single plane missions because General Curtis LeMay realized it took a lot of fuel to get into formation at high altitude, so they began flying at lower altitudes, singly, usually around 5,000 feet.
Often in combat situations, Van Gundy related that there was flak all the time and zeros coming at their plane. In his time in the air, his plane totaled 35 missions but was hit by flak only once. As navigator, Van Gundy was responsible for watching for bombing opportunities.
“If it was undercast and you couldn’t do visual bombing, we would do it by radar,” he said. “I would watch the scope and figure the direction and notify the bombardier when to toggle the switch.”
This was done by intercom. Van Gundy was seated at a desk behind the pilot. The pilot and co-pilot had a partition, and then the flight engineer was behind the co-pilot and the navigator was behind the pilot while the radio operator was back a little farther behind the flight engineer. The bombardier was also in the front. Behind that was a big gun turret. The rest of the men, he said, were in the back end of the plane. There was a long tunnel where they crawled through from the front part to the back, possibly 15-20 feet. In the back, five men, the radar operator, the central fire control gunner, two side gunners and the tail gunner sat.
When Van Gundy gave the signal to drop bombs, the bombardier received the signal to release toggles. Then the gunners were watching the engines to make sure they looked alright as well as watching for the fighters that may come at them. Their visual scanning enabled them to fire their guns by remote control. His first flight was to Iwo Jima where they bombed, but it didn’t do much good, he said, due to the mountainous terrain. His first flight over Japan was to Kobe where they fought a jet stream flying upwind to the target over Kobe. This was totally unexpected for the whole crew, and it slowed the plane down to about 90 knots ground speed. Soon other planes began experiencing this as yet unnamed jet stream, too.
Van Gundy’s worst experience was participating in a fire raid over Tokyo on March 10, 1945. The city was being bombed in anticipation of the eventual attack on mainland Japan.
“We went in at 5,000 feet to start with," he said. "To start with I was off course getting up there because it was cloudy, overcast, and I couldn’t do any celestial navigation, but we had gotten a new LORAN (Long Overwater Radio Aid to Navigation) set I hadn’t ever used. I was consulting it, and it showed I was off course a little bit. So when we got to Choshi Point which is straight east of Tokyo where Japan turns and goes north, I had the radar operator point the antenna out as far as he could. We picked it up and saw that point. We turned and went into Tokyo. On the way it took longer than what we had been briefed.”
The pilot questioned Van Gundy when he began seeing fires below. But Van Gundy assured him Tokyo was a ways ahead. When they hit it, he knew they were there because the thermal currents were pushing them up to 8,500 feet. The heat was intense, he said.
“We hit that and I went up and hit the ceiling, came down and missed my chair and was under the table. The maps and everything were scattered. I crawled back to the escape hatch and there sat the radio operator where we were supposed to bail out if we had to. He had his hand on the door latch. He said, ‘I’m never coming back up here. If I ever get out of here, I’m not ever coming back.’”
They were back two days later.
Van Gundy related that he did crawl back to his seat, found his maps and gave a heading for home. The pilot and co-pilot were hanging on, he said, but everyone was scared. Looking down, they saw lots of fire, and embers floated all around and above them. Higher up there was an observation plane flying at 25,000 feet that reported that there were charred embers clear up there. And the smell, he said, was putrid. Tokyo as an urban city was mostly wooden, and it was the old part of the city that they were setting on fire.
What a stink!
Once they left the city, the updrafts were no longer tossing the plane around, and they headed back to Tinian. He related that they flew five missions over Japan in ten days, different towns: Nagoya, Osaka, Kobe, Tokya, Nagoya again. These were all individual fire raids, made at night.
Farther south, many of their missions were mining missions in the Shimonoseko Straits between the Japanese islands of Kyushu and Honshu. His plane would drop either 1,000 pound mines or 2,000 pound mines. Of the 2,000-pounders, they had seven mines to drop. On a mining mission, they dropped the mines individually in a straight line so many seconds apart. There was always a picture on the radar scope as to where they dropped the mines so they would have a record of it, and Van Gundy was responsible for getting the pictures. Twice they also made runs dropping mines between Japan and Korea.
They were able to refuel at Iwo Jima since it would take 19 hours to get up to the Korean mine areas. From Tinian to Iwo Jima was 750 miles, but then on over Japan up to the Korean area was a long flight. As a submarine took out the biggest aircraft carrier, an airplane took out the biggest battleship ever built, the 72,000 ton Yamato. Certainly the work of the B-29s was essential in winning the war.
Once Van Gundy’s plane flew a daylight mission way north of Tokyo to bomb a refinery. They lost an engine while up there and had to shut it down so they were flying on three engines. That caused fuel consumption to go way up, and they couldn’t make it back to Tinian, so they landed on Iwo Jima. There, on April 12, they learned that President Roosevelt had just died. The whole crew wondered what would happen now. For most of them, Roosevelt had been the only President they had ever known.
Van Gundy’s crew was very lucky that they were never hit, particularly when they began to fly at lower altitudes. He saw two planes go down over Yokohama in a daylight raid. The plane on their right wingtip took a direct hit. No survivors. Experiences like that gave the men a sinking feeling because sometimes those lost men had been bunked in the same quonset they were in. His 35 required missions were completed in early August just as the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.
He had left Tinian and was in Saipan waiting for a boat to come home when he heard the news. Two weeks later he landed at San Pedro, California, and took a train to Leavenworth where he processed through. When asked if he wanted to sign up for Command School, he said no, he had things to do. He was taking over the family farm as his father had recently died. Wayne Van Gundy says the war was definitely worth it.
“Where would we be if we hadn’t done that?” he asked. “Who knows?” Today Van Gundy still resides on his family farm.
The amazing thing about the war was that each man had his niche, his enormously important part to play in subduing the enemy. On destroyers, escorting convoys, detecting subs, rescuing downed men, shelling to provide cover, pickets all required specific capabilities. Marines in hand-to-hand combat, transporting with machine guns, and training new recruits, faced enemies most closely on land.
Torpedomen on submarines had skills in operating new computerized equipment. And Army Air Corps navigators were selected for their mathematical intelligence, education, and ability to analyze. In all cases throughout the military, men passed tests and were directed to some specific classification, all needed in conducting the war, sometimes almost accidentally.
