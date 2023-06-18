The Emporia Spartan 16’s played at the ESU Tournament at the Trusler Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.

Emporia played the Chesty Lions out of Lawrence and the Scrappers out of Topeka both days. The 16’s dropped the opener against the Lions, 17-3 in five innings. Lawrence jumped out to a 2-0 lead and Emporia got one back in the bottom half, when Ox Shivley doubled to center, advanced to third on a single from Caydrick Crouch and stole home.

