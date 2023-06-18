The Emporia Spartan 16’s played at the ESU Tournament at the Trusler Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.
Emporia played the Chesty Lions out of Lawrence and the Scrappers out of Topeka both days. The 16’s dropped the opener against the Lions, 17-3 in five innings. Lawrence jumped out to a 2-0 lead and Emporia got one back in the bottom half, when Ox Shivley doubled to center, advanced to third on a single from Caydrick Crouch and stole home.
The 16’s took the lead in the second when Luke Pitman drove in Telo Trujillo with a single to left. But Lawrence put up a 12 spot in the top of the third and added four more runs in the fourth.
Assistant coach Brady McAfee feels the team needs to respond better to those long innings when they do happen.
“They’re going to put the ball in play and we need to understand that’s baseball,” McAfee said. “They’re going to be able to hit the ball gap-to-gap and we need to be able to respond and do it ourselves. Our at-bats were better today, but we just hit the ball right to them.”
Emporia scored its third run in the bottom of the third when Landon Wohletz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in Shivley.
Emporia dropped the second game to the Topeka Scrappers, 12-2 in five innings. The game was close through the first three innings before Topeka scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth to pull away.
“We need to have guys who want to have the baseball in those tough innings,” McAfee said. “Caydrick came out and threw strikes and did his job but it’s hard to stay in it when you have those long innings.”
Both teams scored twice in the first. Shivley led off for Emporia with a walk and scored when Grady Howe bunted and reached on a throwing error. Howe then scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
Other than the one inning of each game, McAfee felt the team played well.
“We make sure to hit the positives,” McAfee said. “In that one inning, the guys were a little down and not picking each other up out there. But for the rest of the game, I thought we played pretty well.”
Emporia dropped both games on Saturday, 4-1 to the Lions and 9-7 against the Scrappers. Head coach Anthony Markowitz felt there were some positives to take away.
“I thought today definitely went better,” Markowitz said. “We were in both of the games today, and so I think our pitchers did a good job of keeping us in the games and kind of managing some damage.”
After allowing a few big innings on Friday, Markowitz felt the pitchers found the strike zone and battled through some traffic on the bases on Saturday.
Luke Marshall threw seven innings in Emporia’s first matchup Saturday. The hurler struck out three, allowed no walks and registered a 3.00 ERA but gave up 11 hits in a 4-1 loss to the Chesty Lions. Landon Wohletz and Joe Krueger combined for five strikeouts and nine walks in the second contest, recording a 6.00 ERA in a 9-7 defeat by the Scappers 16U.
“Throughout the summer, our pitchers have really been the bright spot,” Markowitz said.
It’s the bats that have had difficulty finding traction. Emporia averaged four hits per game Saturday — three were extra-base hits — with a total of 50 at-bats.
“We just got to continue to get better at the plate,” he said. “Find more ways to score runs to try to flip some of those games from being close losses to wins.”
Markowitz said players are struggling with implementing an approach based on the type of pitcher they’re facing.
“If we see a guy that throws a little harder, our timing has got to be a little different. We’ve got to start our load and our swing…a little earlier. And then when we got guys who don’t throw quite as hard, we’ve got guys that get out in front of it and dive in front of the ball, which results in the ball being popped up straight in the air.”
The Emporia coaching staff has been preaching a “line shots up the middle” mentality, or frame of mind, to the players.
“So, they’re staying inside the ball, staying short to the ball, letting it travel if it’s a slower pitcher…and that allows you to be quick when a guy throws a little harder,” Markowitz said.
He said some squad members have been able to make adjustments at the plate, but others are still trying to figure it out.
“They’re younger, and it’s a process, especially at the high school level.”
Markowitz remains optimistic.
“It’s encouraging despite the record so far. I do think we’ll start turning some of these into wins as the summer progresses.”
Emporia (3-8) will host Andover in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Soden’s Grove beginning at 6 p.m.
