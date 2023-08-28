Special to The Gazette
The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors have announced the section of Weston Moody of Wamego and Jace Pavlovich of McPherson as the next head coaches of the Kansas Shrine Bowl.
The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth will be played on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Welch Stadium in Emporia, Kansas. The head coaches are selected from the group of assistant coaches in the previous year’s game. This selection is determined by a vote from the previous coaching staff, camp directors, trainers, and managers.
“We’re excited to have both of these great coaches associated with our organization,” said Kansas Shrine Bowl Executive Director, B.J. Harris. “To be selected by your peers is an honor and reflects the type of skill and character both Coach Moody and Coach Pavlovich possess. We’re looking forward to working with both as we continue to grow the Kansas Shrine Bowl and maximize our impact on Shriners Children’s.”
The East team will be led by Wamego High School Head Coach, Weston Moody. Coach Moody is entering his sixth season as the Head Coach at Wamego High School, where he has compiled an overall record of 38-15. Wamego is coming off a 12-1 season that included their first ever state championship game appearance in 2022. Coach Moody was named the 4A Coach of the Year by multiple outlets following his program’s historic 2022 season.
“I am honored to be selected as the Head Coach of the Shrine Bowl East squad,” said Moody. “I’m humbled to be able to play a small part in the efforts of the Shriners, who provide care to youth in need worldwide and highlight the best football players in the state of Kansas. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and it would not be possible without our players, staff, Wamego community and my family.”
McPherson High School Head Coach Jace Pavlovich will lead the 2024 Kansas Shrine Bowl West team. Coach Pavlovich is entering his ninth season as the Head Coach at McPherson High School where he has put together a career record of 72-18. Pavlovich enters the 2023 season tied with Tom Young as the program’s all-time wins leader. The Bullpups finished 10-2 during the 2022 season.
“I am honored and privileged to be chosen to lead the West squad this year,” said Pavlovich. “To have the privilege of being a small part of this great event and to help in the noble cause it represents is a dream come true. I am grateful for being chosen, but the credit should rest with the outstanding players, coaches, and administrators at McPherson High School. Westside!”
The Kansas Shrine Bowl will be returning to Emporia for the sixth time and first since 2016. The West Team won the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth, 21-20, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Hays, Kansas. The West now holds a 31-17-2 advantage all-time and has not lost since 2018, with four wins and a tie (2022) since the last East victory in 2018.
For more history of the Kansas Shrine Bowl and information on how to donate, please visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.