Dozens of Emporia electric customers still had no service Friday morning, 36 hours after a severe thunderstorm blew through.
Evergy’s online data indicated no more than 48 customers waited for repair. The widest area in the dark stretched roughly from Interstate 35 north of Emporia State University to Road 210.
Close to 3,000 customers found themselves in the dark after Wednesday night’s severe storm. They were part of what an Evergy spokesperson called the largest overall outage in the utility’s history.
But USD 251 schools had power back on, so they reopened after closing Thursday.
The total number of customers without power system-wide was down to about 8,100 Friday morning.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center released numbers on its handling of the storm. Its 5 p.m. rush hour Wednesday brought 40 calls for service, with more than 220 radio transmissions.
“We also took calls for five other jurisdictions during this time period,” a statement posted on Facebook Thursday said. Yet the center reported all of its calls were answered within 20 seconds.
The National Weather Service included Chase County in an area which could see “an isolated thunderstorm” Friday. The advisory stretches west to Salina and Hutchinson, but does not include Emporia.
Any such storm is not expected to become severe, the advisory early Friday said.
After record warmth in the middle of the week, the Emporia area will have its coldest weather of the season this weekend.
The National Weather Service projects a Saturday high of 35 degrees, with northwest winds gusting to 30 miles per hour. Sunday morning’s low could be 15.
No rain or snow is forecast for Lyon County over the next seven days.
