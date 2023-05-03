Sauder Alumni Center - September 29, 2021

In support of the ESU Model and the university's path forward the ESU Foundation committed an additional investment of $3 million over three years of unrestricted funds for the university to direct where needed. 

 Courtesy Emporia State University

The ESU Foundation announced the commitment of $3 million in support of Emporia State University's new direction, Wednesday.

The investment of $3 million in additional unrestricted funds will be dispersed over the next three years, for the university to direct where needed. The foundation said the infusion will provide the university with the flexibility it needs to align resources with it's "go-forward initiatives."

