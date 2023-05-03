The ESU Foundation announced the commitment of $3 million in support of Emporia State University's new direction, Wednesday.
The investment of $3 million in additional unrestricted funds will be dispersed over the next three years, for the university to direct where needed. The foundation said the infusion will provide the university with the flexibility it needs to align resources with it's "go-forward initiatives."
The Foundation said the investment will support ongoing programs and initiatives including, but not limited to, construction of the new nursing and student wellness building, student success initiatives, summer BRIDGE programs, scholarships, a variety of recruitment and retention initiatives and more.
"The ESU Foundation exists to serve the university and to advance its strategic initiatives," said Shane Shivley, ESU vice president for advancement and CEO of the ESU Foundation. "ESU has an exciting vision for the future, and we are going to do everything we can to help enable the success of our great university."
The announcement comes just two days after the American Association of University Professors announced its findings on the university's termination of 33 faculty positions in Sept. 2022. The report, which ESU did not agree with, found that the firings were "direct assault on tenure and academic freedom."
Emporia State initiated a campus-wide assessment to evaluate the current state of the institution in Jan. 2022, with a goal to define a strategic direction that would result in "a viable and vibrant university." The university's first step, it said, was to "prioritize and align activity to the university's core mission of educating and graduating students."
For the past 12 months the university has been announcing academic and student-life focused program initiatives and strategic investments to create a best-in-class experience.
"We had to evaluate everything we do at ESU and create a new path forward. The way we were operating is not sustainable for the long-term," said Ken Hush, ESU president. "Higher education is facing extreme pressure to adapt to the current environment. Emporia State is ahead of the curve and is now positioned to deliver an elevated student experience for future generations of students."
Last week the university announced the complete restructuring of operations, including the creation of two new schools and a new institute Wednesday as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts.
Under the new framework, the university is creating new schools and a new institute, including:
- Institute of Interdisciplinary Studies: Includes Interdisciplinary Studies and Ethnic, Gender & Identity Studies.
- School of Applied Health Sciences: Includes Psychology, Counseling, Nursing, HPER.
- School of Business & Technology: Includes Accounting and Technology, Business Administration, Economics and MS Informatics.
- School of Humanities & Social Sciences: Includes English, Modern Languages, Communication, Social Sciences, Sociology & Criminology and Intensive English Program.
- School of Library and Information Management & Library and Archives: Adds Instructional Design & Technology to the restructure from fall 2021 that combined SLIM and University Libraries and Archives.
- School of Science & Mathematics: Includes Biological Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Earth Science, Chemistry and Forensic Science.
- School of Visual & Performing Arts: Includes Art, Music and Theatre.
- The Teachers College: Includes Elementary Education/Early Childhood/Special Education, School Leadership and Middle/Secondary Education and Field Placement & Licensure.
“A key component of the new model is the valuable relationships it creates,” said Dr. R. Brent Thomas, provost and vice president for academic affairs, of the new model. “It brings together academic programs by commonalities rather than tradition.”
As The Gazette reported last week, the restructuring was completed with input from students, faculty and staff “and aligns with ESU’s strategic direction of elevating academic programs to deliver a best-in-class experience.” The university said the move will help maximize strengths for students pursuing degrees in education, health, business, technology and library sciences and opens up new paths for students and faculty in science, math, humanities and the arts.
“This new structure will better enable ESU to adapt and quickly respond to the rapidly changing needs of the world and workforce,” Thomas said. “I am also excited about what this means for our faculty and staff in terms of new leadership development opportunities.”
The ESU Foundation said continued momentum is possible thanks to "alumni and friends who give generously to Emporia State University."
"As a Foundation Board trustee, I have seen the momentum on campus. There is a renewed sense of urgency as the university is simultaneously launching new initiatives, while laying the groundwork for a total transformation," said Diane Beatty, chair of the ESU Foundation Board of Trustees.
(1) comment
Great
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.