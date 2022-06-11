The National Teachers Hall of Fame will host its 30th annual Induction Celebration on Friday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m.
The banquet, where this year’s group of educators will be inducted into the Teachers Hall of Fame, will take place at the Memorial Student Union Ballroom at Emporia State University. Induction Week activities include a round table webinar on Wednesday, June 15 at 1:30 p.m. and a rededication of the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, located at 18th and Merchant, on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
The community is also encouraged to participate in the week’s celebrations. On Wednesday, inductees will be facing off against teams of Emporia natives for an Emporia Trivia Challenge at the Lyon County History Center at 8 p.m. On Thursday, the NTHF is hosting a kids’ craft day at the White Auditorium Little Theatre at 9 a.m. and will be passing out Braum’s ice cream bars and Hostess Twinkies to the first 200 people at the community band concert in Fremont Park from 7 - 9 p.m.
Carol Strickland, the executive director of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, said the organization is getting back into the swing of induction week and preparing for the inductees.
“It’s a very diverse group,” Strickland said. “They have elementary, middle school, and high school teaching experience. Together they have 270 years of teaching in the classroom so that in and of itself is interesting.”
This year’s inductees include Kareen Neal, a special education teacher from Phoenix, Arizona; Christopher Poulos, a Spanish teacher from Redding, Connecticut, Robert Fenster, a social studies teacher from Hillsborough, New Jersey; Leila Kubesch, a TESOL and Spanish teacher from Norwood, Ohio; and Sergio de Alba, a sixth grade STEM teacher from Los Banos, California.
The five inductees from 2020 will also be included in the festivities after the celebration that year was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, making this the first year the NTHF will induct 10 educators at once. The 2020 inductees include Andrew Beiter, an eighth-grade social studies teacher from Springville, New York; Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from Memphis, Tennessee; Donna Gradel, a high school environmental science teacher from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Thomas Knab, a K-4 visual arts teacher from East Amherst, New York; and Jamil Siddiqui, a high school math teacher from East Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
“All of these are still in the classroom, despite the pandemic, despite everything that’s going on,” Strickland said. “They just bring that enthusiasm for teaching, and I think they represent the profession so well.”
In addition to the celebration, the NTHF will add 16 names to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators. The names on the memorial belong to school employees who have been killed on the job, and this year will include those of Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, the two educators who lost their lives in May during the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
“We had 14 names that either had been submitted or had lost their lives since the last rededication in 2019 and then when Uvalde happened, I had to call the engraver and say we have two more names to put on,” Strickland said.
The monument is meant to honor educators and school staff for their commitment to education and their jobs.
“In Uvalde, where you have teachers shielding their students from a gunman, and they were killed by a gunman, they were doing what they were hired to do and they lost their lives so they’re on there,” Strickland said.
Those affected by the shooting in Uvalde know about the rededication, Strickland said, and have a standing invitation to visit the memorial at any time. The rededication will also be live-streamed and available to watch after the event.
“We often do have families that will come. When Marjory Stoneman Douglas happened in Florida, we had several family members here,” Strickland said. “It was very emotional to hear from the family members.”
The monument features 169 names in total, spanning from 1764 to 2022. Strickland first asked the board to create the monument after the tragic school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 that took the lives of six educators and 20 children. Now, as Strickland prepares to retire on July 1 of this year, after nearly a decade as the NTHF executive director, the memorial will stand as part of her legacy.
“I will always be tied to the memorial because that was kind of my push with the board,” she said.
Even though Strickland is retiring, her work for the NTHF is not over.
“I’ll be involved behind the scenes, I’ll always be volunteering and doing whatever they need me to do,” Strickland said.
“I’m just invested in this organization,” she continued. “I don’t want to see it fail, and I don’t want to see it stop growing and thriving.”
Ken Weaver, former dean of the teachers’ college at Emporia State University, will serve as the interim executive director until a replacement can be found.
“We’ve come a long way, very honestly, in the 30 years we’ve been around, but we have a ways to go,” Strickland said. “I’m hoping that the new people will take it to that next level.”
