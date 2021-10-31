Emporia State scored 15 points it the final four minutes to grab a 15-12 win at Fort Hays State on Saturday afternoon in Hays, Kan.
The two top passing attacks in the MIAA were held scoreless in the first quarter and a 25 yard field goal by Parker Janky with 14:06 left in the second quarter was the only scoring of the first half.
The Tigers (4-5) drove to the four yard line but the Hornet defense stiffened and held FHSU to a 21 yard field goal to make it 6-0 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
After a three and out on the next possession by the Hornets, Fort Hays State went on a 15 play, 81 yard drive that ate up 7:27 before Adrian Soto scored on a seven yard run. The first attempt at a two point conversion was no good, but the Hornets were flagged for pass interference. Given a second chance Soto tried to carry it in but was denied making the score 12-0 with 6:20 left.
Braden Gleason then engineered a nine play, 75 yard drive to get the Hornets on the board. He was five of six for 46 yards on the drive before Canaan Brooks scored on a 23 yard rush with 3:53 left and Sam Dobbins made it 12-7 with the PAT.
The Hornet defense was able to force a three and out as Rafe Goucher knocked down a pass on third and six before Ethan Sossen shanked a 25 yard punt with 2:27 left. Starting at their own 46 yard line the Hornets went 54 yards on five plays capped by a seven yard touchdown pass from Gleason to Brooks. On the scoring play Brooks caught the ball at the five yard line on the left side of the field and then completed reversed himself before taking the ball inside the pylon on the right side to give the Hornets a 13-12 lead. Gleason then found Corey Thomas in the flat on the right side and scampered into the end zone to make it 15-12 with 58 seconds remaining.
The Tigers were able to get into Hornet territory thanks to a 29 yard pass from Chance Fuller to Soto, but the next two attempts were incomplete. On fourth down Soto gained six yards on the ground before getting stopped by Jace McDown and Dawson Hammes. On fourth down Jahmek Murphy was able to bat away Fuller's last pass attempt to turn the ball over on downs and secure the 15-12 victory.
Braden Gleason finished the game 27 of 41 for 170 yards and a touchdown while adding 50 yards on seven carries. Canaan Brooks had 90 rushing yards on 12 carries with a touchdown and added 23 yards on six catches and a touchdown for 113 all-purpose yards. Corey Thomas finished with seven catches for 60 yards. Dawson Hammes and Cade Harelson each had 12 tackles while Gee Stanley added ten stops. Jordan Williams and Rafe Goucher each had a sack.
The Hornets (5-4) will be back in action on November 6 when they play host to Lincoln on Senior Day. In addition to honoring the Emporia State seniors, it will be Salute to Service Day in Emporia.
