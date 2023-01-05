The Emporia High School boys swim team return to action today when it will host a home meet.
Head coach Jamie Dawson noted the team takes a little bit of a longer break than the state requires during the holidays.
“The state requires us to take a break during the winter, but we actually took a longer break the last few years because of COVID and with our pool being under construction last year,” Dawson said. “It also gives the boys a little more time to rest and mentally prepare for the next semester. We decided to keep that longer break this year to see how it would work and if it would benefit us in the future to keep those longer breaks.”
With the longer break, the team has only had three days of practice to prepare. But Dawson said she can tell right away who kept in shape over the break and who didn’t. It’s a message she tells all of her kids when any break comes during a season.
“One expectation we always give our swimmers is what they do on their own time,” Dawson said. “I only get two hours of their day, so what they do in the other 22 hours is going to be more indicative of how they’re going to do. When we come back, we can always tell who was doing something over the break and who was not. A lot of that is on them and that’s a life skill they have to learn.”
The team did lose one of its top swimmers in Rudy Bedolla, who graduated early. So Dawson will be relying more on what was already a relatively inexperienced roster. She’s hopeful that some boys will be able to step up.
“Now that they’ve gotten a month or so experience, I think we’ve got some boys who are going to outswim some of the boys who have been here a while,” Dawson said. “Luke Marshall, who is our only freshman this year, is looking really good right now and sophomore Isaiah Smith will be in his first competition. I think there’s going to be some movement as far as what lanes they’ll be in because they’re putting in a lot of really hard work right now that others are not.”
Today’s meet will have 10 teams and include a few current and former Centennial League schools in Seaman, Topeka High, Washburn Rural and Topeka West, as well as a few smaller schools.
“It’ll be a good meet to come back to,” Dawson said. “Nothing that’s huge, but there’ll be enough swimmers there.”
