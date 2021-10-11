Red Rocks, the historical home of William Allen White, was the site of a sneak peek at a new volume of work by local and regional writers on Saturday. “Arterial Ink — William Allen White: A Kansas Legacy Volume 1” is a collection of articles, essays and poems related to and inspired by “The Sage of Emporia”.
Kerry Moyer hosted the event which featured five writers reading selections from their contributions to the volume. Lindsey Bartlett read her essay titled “A Kinship Across the Decades,” inspired by a photograph of Mary White leaning against a tree, holding a stack of books and reading another. Bartlett, a lecturer at Emporia State University, wrote about feeling a connection with White and her love of books.
Roger Heineken, a noted local historian, read a selection from his essay titled “A Few Old Redbuds Survive.” Heineken researched an initiative led by the Lions Club to plant redbud trees throughout Emporia, inspired by an op-ed White published in TK. His other contribution to the volume, “The Ruin of Monkey Island,” explores how the former attraction came to be at Peter Pan Park.
Marcia Lawrence’s essay, “The Ties That Bind,” recounts her many and varied connections to the White family, beginning in grade school with the William Allen White Book Awards and continuing through college, parenthood and her career.
Kevin Rabas read his short piece which opens the volume, titled “Bookmark.” The local poet and professor at ESU transcribed a conversation with Heineken, Moyer and Curtis Becker about a surprising item found tucked into a book in White’s library.
Cheryl Unruh contributed “The Victory Lap,” an essay that originally appeared in The Emporia Gazette in 2007. The piece chronicles Emporia’s part in buying war bonds during World War II to help pay for a B-29 bomber that was named after White. Some 60 years after the war, three members of the crew that flew on the bomber returned to Emporia and spoke with Unruh about their experience.
Lawrence said she envisions many more volumes of “Arterial Ink” to come.
“I believe we will have volume 2, volume 3, volume 10 … With all the literary talent in this town, I know we can do it,” she said.
“Arterial Ink Volume 1” will be available soon, Moyer said, although he does not have an exact release date yet.
“The first edition is being printed but because of staffing shortages and supply chain issues, we don’t know exactly when we will get them. We’re hoping to have them and be able to hold a launch party before the end of October,” he said.
Proceeds from book sales will support William Allen White Community Partnership Inc., a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote and support the history of the William Allen White family through preservation, interpretation and operation of the Red Rocks State Historic Site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.