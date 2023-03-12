Saturday was a tough day for area teams at the Kansas State High School Activities Association basketball state championships. Local schools went 0-3 in Saturday’s tournament play.
Girls
GREAT BEND — The Lebo girls lost to Hanover High School, 59-34, in the 1A Division II state championship game.
Hanover took control early and never wavered. Its 3-2 zone kept the Lady Wolves out of the paint and from penetrating beyond the arc. Hanover jumped out to a 15-8 lead, Brooklyn Jones scoring the eight points for Lebo.
The Lady Wildcats held a 32-16 lead going into the third quarter, a circumstance the Lady Wolves were unaccustomed to — Lebo only shot 33% in the first half. Hanover led by 20 points at about the halfway point of the third period and maintained a sizable lead until the final buzzer.
Jones recorded 14 points, followed by Audrey Peek’s 13. Hanover sophomore Anna Jueneman led the scoring with 20 points.
Boys
GREAT BEND — The Wolves’ attempt at capturing a 1A Division II state championship fell short Saturday, losing to Greeley County High School, 49-43.
Lebo had their work cut out for them in the form of Jackrabbit senior Jaxson Brandl. Brandl averaged 27 points per game in his high school career and amassed more than 2,000. He finished the contest with 21 points, leading all scorers.
The game pace was rapid in the first half as Greeley County grabbed the early lead, but strong execution in the low post by Austin Bailey and Zach Oswald brought the Wolves to within one point of the Jackrabbits, 12-11. The contest stalemated throughout the second quarter, but 50% shooting enabled the Wolves to take a 25-21 lead into halftime.
The score remained close into the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Jackrabbits went on a 6-0 run that began with a technical foul on Grayson Shoemaker. Brandl went to the line for the two technical foul shots, and Greeley County added four more points, rendering the score 44-39. The Jackrabbits ultimately stretched the 44 points to 49.
DODGE CITY — Olpe High School battled the South Gray Rebels in the 1A Division I third-place consolation game Saturday but couldn’t pull out the victory, falling 80-77.
The game was marked by two overtime periods, coming on the heels of two consecutive days of competition. It was a see-saw fight, but the ride began towards the end of regulation.
With around 14 seconds left and Olpe down by one, Garret Cole went to the line, making the front-end shot but missing the back end. South Gray rebounded the ball, but Cole quickly executed a held ball, understanding it would favor an Eagle possession. Olpe didn’t score but fouled South Gray on the ensuing Rebel fast break with seven seconds left. It was only the sixth Eagle team foul and prevented the potential winning basket.
The contest was tied at 62 heading into the first overtime. The Eagles led 69-66 with 13 ticks remaining in the first overtime, but the Rebels’ Joseph Dyck scored a field goal plus the and 1, tying it up at 69. In double overtime, the score became tied again, 77-77, before Dyck converted on a spinning one-handed shot in the paint, giving South Gray the two-point lead. Olpe couldn’t score on its possession, and the Rebels added one more point.
Several Eagles reached double figures. Truman Bailey scored 21 points, followed by Blake Skalsky with 19, Darren Heins with 13 and Garret Cole with 10. Dyck led all scorers with 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.