Three Emporia High School teams will be in action on Friday.
The boys tennis team will have its regional at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka. Emporia will have one singles player and one doubles pair competing: Mats Goerres in singles and the doubles team of Jake Simmons and Carlos Bautista.
“This will be Jake’s third time at regional, so he’s pretty familiar with everything that comes with it,” head coach Saul Trujillo said. “This will be new to Mats and Carlos but it will be nice for them to experience this.”
Trujillo is hopeful that Goerres will be able to make a run and qualify for state, but there will be other factors that are out of anyone’s control.
“That’s what we’re planning on, but you never know,” Trujillo said. “Our regional is pretty tough in singles and doubles and you never know what the weather is going to be until the day of.”
This will also be Bautista’s first time here as a freshman, but Trujillo hopes having him paired with the experienced Simons will help him navigate the day.
“When you have someone next to you that can tell you what happens throughout the day, it just helps with the nerves and Jake can lead him and show him how it’s done,” Trujillo said.
The Lady Spartan softball team will play Life Prep in the first day of the Spartan Softball Classic at 4:45 p.m.
Head coach Annie Rockley wants to see her team continue to play collectively.
“I’m proud of our connectivity on the field and we need to keep that up,” Rockley said. “We had some sac bunts that turned into hits on errors the other night and we need to keep putting the pressure on the other teams and letting them make the mistakes.”
The baseball team is coming off its first win of the season and will play Dodge City at 7 p.m. to begin the Spartan Baseball Classic.
Head coach Anthony Markowitz is excited to face some different teams this weekend.
“We don’t necessarily know a lot about the teams we play in this tournament, but that’s what’s kind of nice about having it at our place,” Markowitz said. “We’re able to have teams from all over the state and it’s kind of refreshing to see someone from outside of the teams we typically play. But we know all the teams coming are pretty talented.”
