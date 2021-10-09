Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Norfolk Iron & Metal Human Resources Manager Coralie Owens.
Coralie Owens didn’t exactly set her sights on a career in human resources. Now 16 years into her role as the human resources manager at Norfolk Iron & Metal, she can’t see herself doing anything else.
As the HR manager that oversees a staff of about 115, Owens has a number of roles to fill each day. Not only is she representing the needs of team members to management, she’s also presenting the company’s policies to team members.
“We start in the morning and see how many loads are done, look to see if everyone worked their shift,” she said. “I’m dealing with benefits, dealing with counseling or personal problems and staffing. I’m looking at applications, interviews, new hire classes.
Owens is also currently preparing for an audit, which means ensuring all of the plant’s paperwork is in order, certifications are up-to-date and processes are being followed.
Although NIM often gets lumped in with Emporia’s other manufacturing companies, Owens said the company is actually a distribution center since they don’t make a finished product.
“We buy from the mills and we can buy by the truckloads; we’re the middle man,” she said. “We’re breaking the bundles open and we’re selling by the piece.”
Since some customers need to have a serial number showing that the product was melted in the United States, NIM makes sure the steel products have that certification.
“We have that traceability,” she said. “We’re in charge of that to make sure that is done.”
“I like the challenge,” she said. “I like the challenge of meeting new people and winning them over. Every time I have an interview, I guess it’s a challenge. I want them to come and work here because I love it.”
Finding her niche
Owens grew up in Chase County and graduated from Emporia High School. Her senior year, she took classes through Flint Hills Technical College in office technology.
“I worked there [at the tech college] my senior year of high school and they placed me at the Adult Education Center,” she said. “I had my technical college degree and I moved to Kansas City.”
Owens spent some time between Kansas City and Emporia, working at the Loch Lloyd Golf Course and a then a family-owned stone cleaning company as its office manager that was opened by one of the members of the club. From there, Owens went to work at another golf course.
“My boss from Loch Lloyd took over the golf course for the city of Overland Park,” she said. “There I was the only female so I got to run the restaurant, but I was his assistant and I bought all the clothes for the shop and helping run the shop. Then I came back here and worked at Birch and it was funny; I had my child and [my old boss] wanted me to come back. I worked for him three times.”
Owens was able to take her child to work with her which turned out to not be as easy as she thought it would be, since she was in charge of catering and banquets. She was working every weekend and it wasn’t the right fit. She headed back to Emporia and back to Birch and, in 2005, learned about an opening at Norfolk Iron & Metal from a neighbor.
The job description for the human resources manager checked off a lot of skills and experience she already possessed.
“I had interviewed people and supervised people at Birch and I had ran payroll at the golf course,” Owens said. “They wanted someone to train at presentations. Well, I did that at both, too. It was like everything I had done was this job, but I had never been in HR.”
Owens said her first two years at NIM she worked seven days a week and, since she didn’t have a laptop, she was working at the office. Although she had gone back to college prior to taking the job, she dropped out for a time and eventually enrolled as a part-time student at Emporia State University.
“I finally graduated in 2015,” she said. “Before that I got two certifications in HR, so I actually went from the lowest credentialed HR manager in our four plants to our most credentialed, because no one else has my certifications.”
Owens holds a Professional in Human Resources certification from the HR Certification Institute and a SHRM-CP (certified professional) from the Society of Human Resource Management.
“At the time I was a single mother of two and I was working full-time and going to school part-time,” she said.
Owens said without the support of her first boss, Jeff Bessemer, and her ex-husband who rotated his shifts every few months.
‘A lot has changed in 16 years’
Owens was the first woman to hold a management role and, working in a male-dominated industry, felt like she had to prove herself early on. Not only was she the only woman working in the office at one point, she was also the only person who came into the job at a management level.
“My first general manager, he started as a truck driver at our Nebraska plant,” she said. “Then he became a supervisor and he came down here and opened this plant. My driver supervisor at the time started as a truck driver. My sales manager was a sales rep.; so they all worked their way up and I’m the only one that didn’t work my way up. So yeah, there was a lot of proving.”
And human resources itself has changed. While Owens was hired without having a degree, she’s not sure she would be able to get hired today without holding a degree or certifications.
“When it first started it was like, ‘Oh you’re doing payroll, now you’re a human resource person,’ whereas it’s gotten really specific with all the Family and Medical Leave of absences and the Wages and the Fair Labor Standards Act,” she said. “To know if someone’s exempt or non-exempt. Unfortunately, we live in a world where there’s a lot of lawsuits and lots of rules, so you have to really be knowledgeable.”
What hasn’t changed is her enjoyment of the job. Owens loves what she does and wants other people to love it, too. And sometimes, that means she’s referring people to other employers.
“It’s not a win for me or for them if I hire someone and they don’t make it a month. ... I think it’s finding the right job for someone, even if it’s not here,” she said. “You definitely have to listen and be flexible and maybe a little creative. I say I feel like I have 115 children. I don’t know if it’s another side of being a parent or the same characteristics as a parent, but you’re there to help them grow and give them the tools to grow. You catch them when they fall back and help get them on the right track.”
For more information about Norfolk Iron & Metal and current job openings, visit www.norfolkiron.com.
