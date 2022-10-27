The Lyon County Commission received a public health update during their meeting Thursday morning.
Melissa Smith, CareArc Community Health Manager, briefed the commission on what the county is currently looking at - from COVID to monkey-pox and Ebola.
“The state has made us aware, definitely of monkey-pox and Ebola,” Smith said. “Monkey-pox is in Kansas. We’ve not seen any cases in Lyon County but definitely in surrounding counties.”
There is a vaccine for monkey-pox and the health department can acquire the vaccine if there is a need. Those who think they may have come in contact with the disease can reach out to CareArc at 620-342-4864. For Ebola, Smith said the plan now is to watch for travelers going to and from areas affected by the disease.
As for COVID, numbers appear to be going down.
“COVID numbers are going down a little bit,” Smith said. “I don’t know whether our numbers are completely accurate still because I think a lot of people are doing home tests that aren’t getting recorded, which is OK, we want them to test at home.”
Smith said she also expects to see an increase in cases around November and December as people travel and gather for the holidays.
CareArc is seeing a high demand for the Moderna bivalent vaccine, Smith said, as well as the bivalent vaccine for kids.
“That population that got the Moderna, in the beginning, was a lot of the 65 and older population which we have seen have been more pro-COVID vaccine anyways,” she said. “I’m anxious to see what we see for kids, we have had quite a few calls on the COVID bivalent for kids.”
CareArc is now taking appointments for pediatric Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 - 11.
However, the county is not seeing many people getting their first and second COVID shots, Smith added.
“We’ve had vaccines available for so long, those that wanted to be vaccinated have been vaccinated,” she said.
At their meeting, commissioners also approved a vehicle parts purchase for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office from TCS Upfitting for around $75,000.
Tobey Kelly with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the parts include lights, sirens and other parts necessary to outfit cars for law enforcement use.
The Lyon County Commission will meet again on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.
