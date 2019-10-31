October is a pokey month.
We poke sticks into caramel apples, knives onto pumpkins, flu vaccines into our arms, holes in our diets.
Therefore, why not poke a cake? It used to be all the rage: a white cake with vertical tunnels of bright colors, thanks to Jell-O gelatin. You could make the cake match your party scheme: pink for sweet 16, blue and red for the Fourth of July, red and green for Christmas. What fun the ‘70s were!
Things eventually got out of hand, with gelatin- and pudding-drenched cakes that had to be scooped like oatmeal. Cakes dried up until the Molten Lava Chocolate craze. Now it’s all ganache, ganache, ganache.
As I was perusing my Better Homes & Gardens magazine, in the hopes a new idea would improve my mediocre home and garden, I saw a featured recipe for Poke Cake Mach 2. It has it all: apples, caramel, moisture, heft. Top it with whipped cream or vanilla bean ice cream. And think about what else you might poke a cake with. Let’s get cooking!
BH&G Caramel Apple Poke Cake
By Colleen Weeden
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup apple butter (without pectin)
3 cups finely chopped apples
1/4 cup milk
1 (14-ounce) can of dulce de leche
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 8-by-4-inch or 9-by-5-inch loaf pans.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In a large bowl, beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, 1/4 cup at a time, beating until combined. Scrape bowl; beat 2 minutes more.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each. Beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add flour mixture and apple butter alternately, beating on low after each addition until well combined. Fold in apples. Divide batter evenly between pans; smooth tops.
(Now here I tried an experiment. I put half the batter into a Bundt pan instead of a loaf. The resulting cake was just fine, but poking holes in that shape was harder, given the different heights a Bundt pan creates – RM)
Bake about 40 minutes or until tops are golden and a toothpick comes out clean (My cakes were done at 30 minutes, so watch them near the end – RM). Cool cakes in pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cakes from pans. Place top sides up on wire racks. Using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke 1/4-to-1/2-inch holes three-fourths of the way through cakes about 1 1/2 to 2 inches apart.
Meanwhile, in a bowl gradually whisk milk into dulce de leche until smooth. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the dulce de leche mixture for the whipped cream topper, and set aside an additional 1/2 cup.
Slowly spread remaining 3/4 cup dulce de leche mixture over cakes, allowing mixture to seep into holes. Let cool completely. (I found the holes emptied a bit and just kept spreading the caramel until they no longer dimpled – RM)
Meanwhile, in a chilled large bowl, beat heavy cream, the 2 tablespoons reserved dulce de leche mixture, and 1 teaspoon vanilla on medium until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Before serving, top cakes with whipped cream and drizzle with reserved 1/2 cup dulce de leche mixture.
Of course, the whipped cream and extra caramel are optional. The cake stands on its own and the rest, well it is, literally, the icing on the cake.
