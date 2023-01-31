About two dozen women and girls of all ages assembled at Vigilance Martial Arts, 1402 Industrial Rd., on Saturday afternoon for a self-defense class offered free of charge.
Ray Baquero, Vigilance Martial Arts chief instructor and owner, lead the group through a series of drills that focused on kicking, punching and breaking an attacker’s grip. Throughout the two hour class, he pushed participants to get past any hesitance about hurting an assailant.
“Self defense is about you protecting you,” Baquero told the class. “Do not worry about what happens to the other person, worry about what happens to you.”
The afternoon included training in a variety of moves from the Krav Maga and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu disciplines.
After learning several moves individually, participants were drilled in different group sizes and using different combinations of moves. When everyone seemed worn out, Baquero informed them that the next drill would be even more intense.
“We want you to be able to react instantly to an attack, but we also want you to finish the fight,” he said. “Even when you’re tired, when you want to quit, you have to dig deeper and keep fighting. Because if you don’t disable your assailant, then what can happen? He can come after you again, he can get up and chase you. Close the distance, finish the fight.”
In addition to sparring with each other, the women were able to spar with the male teachers. The goal, Baquero said, was to get comfortable using all their force on their attacker.
“I can’t impress upon you how important it is not to feel bad about hurting me or [the other male teachers]. Our job is to help you feel and understand how hard you have to hit an attacker,” he said.
Amanda Baker was attending for the first time after a friend recommended the class. After practicing breaking an unwanted grip, she took a break to catch her breath and thought about what she had learned so far.
“A friend told me about the class and it sounded interesting, so I decided to give it a try,” Baker said. “I’m learning a lot. Some of these techniques are simple enough that I can teach my kids.”
Mia Kair brought her seven-year-old stepdaughter, Naylani, to the class so they could both learn how to defend themselves if necessary.
“I’m seven months pregnant and felt like I wanted to learn some self-defense techniques before I have a baby with me,” she said. “For Naylani, we talk to her about what to do if someone tries to take her or hurt her, but this was a chance for her to learn what to do, how to get away.”
Vigilance Martial Arts offers a free self-defense class quarterly. Co-owner Stacie Baquero said they are considering offering an eight-week self-defense course in the near future.
