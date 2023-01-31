About two dozen women and girls of all ages assembled at Vigilance Martial Arts, 1402 Industrial Rd., on Saturday afternoon for a self-defense class offered free of charge.

Ray Baquero, Vigilance Martial Arts chief instructor and owner, lead the group through a series of drills that focused on kicking, punching and breaking an attacker’s grip. Throughout the two hour class, he pushed participants to get past any hesitance about hurting an assailant.

