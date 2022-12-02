The ninth annual Emporia Area Match Day was one for the books — bringing in over half a million dollars for local non-profits and exceeding past donations and donor numbers.
Becky Nurnberg, Emporia Community Foundation executive director, said she couldn’t be more grateful for this year’s results.
“I’ve got a clock here in my office,” Nurnberg said. “It says grateful, thankful and blessed and I’m just so grateful for this community, thankful for the people who support our nonprofits that really make it such a wonderful community and we’re just really truly blessed with having the outpouring like we did and the amount of money that was donated to support a smaller nonprofit.”
Now, the ECF is looking forward to a decade of Match Days with next year’s event, for which Nurnberg said planning is already underway.
“We’ve already started working it out,” she explained. “We’ll go ahead and look and see what changes we need to make, if any. We’ve already had people asking if they can be matching donors for next year.”
Nurnberg currently plans to roll out the applications for next year around the end of February. In the meantime though, she said ECF already has a system that works well.
“We’ll just tweak it a little bit and keep moving forward,” she said.
As next year will also mark the 10th annual Emporia Area Match Day, Nurnberg said something special may be in the works. Despite the high goal this year set, she is also hoping to top the total once again.
“That’s our surprise,” she said with a laugh.
“We’re just really grateful for this community and for what they’ve done for these organizations,” Nurnberg concluded.
As previously reported by The Gazette, more than $500,000 was raised for 28 area organizations this year, setting a new fundraising record for the nine-year-old event. The $501,865.62 total represents a 10% increase — or $46,151.66 — over 2021’s totals, and contributed to more than $2.3 million raised for 48 area nonprofits since 2014.
The single-day fundraiser also saw more than 1,100 unique donors. That number was up for 944 donors in 2021.
Emporia nonprofits faired well, with the Emporia-based Team Schnak Strong Fund, founded in Aug. 2016 with the intent of helping families in Emporia and surrounding areas manage the expenses associated with type I diabetes, bringing in $84,305.07 — the most ever raised by one Match Day organization. The fundraising total represented an $18,732.36 increase over last year, and $273,733.06 since 2017.
The 2022 Match Day matching fund of $70,000, funded by matching donors the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; the Jane and Bernard Reeble Endowed Foundation; the Trusler Foundation; the Preston Family Charitable Fund; the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee; Fred & Paula Neuer, Nick and Jan Laurent; plus, the two newest — the Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 12; and the ECF Fund for the Future, was the largest to date.
More information about Emporia Area Match Day can be found at www.emporiamatchday.com, or by calling the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304.
