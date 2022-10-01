Fewer teams were playing this week due to Northern Heights High School forfeiting its game with Olpe High School earlier this week.
Chase County High School and Lebo High School won big last night, dominating their opponents. Neither game went beyond the first half.
Chase County (4-1) vs. Maranatha Christian Academy
This one lasted a quarter. The Bulldogs dropped an incredible 72 points on Maranatha in the first quarter. To the Eagles’ credit, they did score eight points, denying Chase County a shutout. The Bulldog defense showed out Friday, holding Maranatha to -3 rushing yards and 51 in the air.
Chase County: M.Budke 4-110-2, L.Budke 2-62-1.
Chase County: B.Griffin 2/11.
Lebo (3-2) vs. Marais Des Cygnes Valley
The Lebo Wolves scored 32 points in each quarter of the first half, knocking MdCV out of the game. Like Chase County, Lebo’s defense was stout, giving up 28 total yards of offense (-4 rushing yards), recovering one fumble and registering two picks. Quarterback Drew Konrade had a solid night throwing the ball, hooking up with Luke Davies for two completions, totaling 116 yards and a TD.
Lebo: D.Konrade 7-8-229-4 (158.3 QB passer rating).
Lebo: L.Davies 2-116-1, L.Grimmett 2-54-1, C.Reese 1-34-1, A.Smith 2-25-1.
Hartford (0-5) vs. Marmaton Valley
The Jaguars weren’t able to pull out the victory against Marmaton Valley High School but they managed to score 46 points, making it a close contest. Marmaton Valley prevailed, 52-46. Additional game information was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.