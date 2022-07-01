If you're heading to one of the Emporia area's most popular lakes to mark the holiday weekend, beware of the algae.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment put Melvern Lake on an blue-green algae watch Thursday. It's one of six lakes and pools in the statewide on the watch list, along with 10 under an algae warning.
“A harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop,” a KDHE statement said.
People are encouraged to avoid areas where algae accumulates, while keeping pets and livestock away from the water. Swimming, wading and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.
Boating and fishing are safe under an algae watch, but direct contact with the water should be avoided. Fish should be cleaned with potable water, then only the fillet portion should be eaten.
This marks the first algae watch for Melvern Lake since September 2018.
