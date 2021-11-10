Veterans Day parades will have drum corps. But first, Wednesday could have rumblings in the heavens.
The National Weather Service placed Emporia under a “marginal” risk for severe weather Wednesday morning. The biggest concern will come between 1:00-7:00 p.m.
As a storm line moves east, isolated storms could produce “large hail and damaging winds,” a forecast map said. Precipitation could be heavy, “with one inch an hour rain rates possible.”
The line between a “marginal” risk and calmer thunderstorms Wednesday cuts diagonally across Chase County, and southwest from there toward Wichita.
But area lawns and gardens might be ready for a wet day. The Emporia Municipal Airport has had no rain so far in November. The last noticeable rain occurred Thursday, Oct. 28.
The sky should clear overnight, resulting in a sunny Veterans Day Thursday. But it will be cooler, with highs in the mid-50s. It also will be breezy, with winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour.
The revised extended forecast calls for a Friday night low of 28 degrees, increasing the chances of Emporia finally having its first freeze of the season.
