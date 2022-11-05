The Emporia State cross country teams are ready to run in the MIAA Championships taking place Saturday morning in Joplin, Mo.
The Hornets are coming off a race that saw the men finish one point shy from a perfect score and freshman Tayler Williams claim the individual title at the Hornet Harrier on Oct. 14.
“It’s been an exciting year where I think we’ve overachieved a bit, so the conference is a good chance to really prove how good you are,” head coach Mark Stanbrough said. “We haven’t competed in three weeks but we’ve had a great training block with some really good workouts, so we’re excited to see how we’ve improved.”
As the calendar turns to the postseason, the runners tend to treat things like any other race.
“I treat it the same,” junior Henry Jones said. “I just want to go out and run tough. If I’m at the finish line and I feel like I gave my best effort, it’s the same deal.”
Jones has his personal goals, such as finishing top 20 and getting named an honorable mention. But he’s more focused on how the team performs.
“We want to get top five as a team,” Jones said. “We’ve beaten most of the teams except for the top four and we haven’t run against Kearney yet this season. But we think we have a shot at the top five and that’s our big goal.”
On the women’s side, sophomore Irina Honc is looking forward to running at her favorite course that she was unable to earlier in the season.
“I actually didn’t get to run it this season because I was sick so I missed that race, but I did run it last year and it’s my favorite course,” Honc said. “I love it and I feel like I have really good races there and I feel like that will be an advantage.”
Stanbrough knows the conference is deep on the men’s side and that he has a young women’s team. He’s just hoping the teams are able to build on what they have already accomplished this year.
“The conference on the men’s side is as deep as I’ve ever seen it,” Stanbrough said. “The top four teams kind of separated themselves but from fifth through tenth, there’s very little separation and there are 10 really good teams in the conference this year.
“On the women’s side, we’re very young. We have one senior and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. It’s going to be a good experience for us and hopefully, we can continue to build on what we’ve done so far this year.”
