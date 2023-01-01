He's already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County's Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he'll enter another.
He's already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County's Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he'll enter another.
Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
Cowan's biography on the hall's social media says he's a guitarist who has played many musical styles, and performed with major stars such as Sammy Davis Jr., and Don Ho.
It also notes Cowan is a member of he Rockabilly Hall of Fame in Jackson, Tennessee.
“I've tried to quit, but it's just like drugs,” Cowan told The Gazette in 2007.
While he's toured overseas, Cowan has performed at home on many occasions, including a few Brown Bag Concerts at the Emporia Public Library.
The other nominees for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame include Christian music performer Mark Schultz and longtime Lawrence radio personality Mike Schmidt.
