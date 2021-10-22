'Tis a cool Friday morning in Emporia. But the heat could be on this weekend, in the form of severe storms.
The National Weather Service includes Lyon County in an area with a “marginal” risk for severe weather Friday night and Saturday morning. That's a one on the Weather Service five-point scale.
The risk increases to level two “slight” Saturday evening, then back to “marginal” Sunday afternoon and evening.
“The main threat with each of these storms will be large hail with damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall,” an advisory from Topeka said.
The biggest risk Friday night will be along and south of Interstate 35.
Friday morning was downright cold, not far from Emporia.
Topeka had a pre-dawn temperature of 35 degrees. But Emporia was milder, at 42, with a forecast afternoon high of 73.
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the northern edge of Kansas, north of U.S. 36.
