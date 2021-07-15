The Lyon County Commission approved a motion to notify the Lyon county clerk of the intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate for the 2022 Lyon county budget.
“The net neutral is you can’t levy one dollar more than what you levied last year,” said county controller Dan Williams. “We’re over our net neutral, but we’re still dropping the mill levy by 1.57 mills.”
The commission must notify the clerk with a letter of intent that the county is over its revenue neutral rate, established by Senate Bill 13, which states the neutral rate is the “tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation,” according to the Kansas Register. Once the clerk is notified, the commission must have a public hearing and 10 days in advance of the hearing notify the county website and daily newspaper.
The county is $88,006 over the net neutral rate, with $19,783,934 taxes to be levied. Mills decreased from 55.714 to 54.212.
“If you figure the cost of steel for road and bridge, and you figure the cost of fuel, and you figure the cost of insurance, this is a good budget,” said commissioner Scott Briggs. “I think the department heads have done a good job of keeping the actual expenses flat.”
The commission approved a proposal from Greenwood Rural Water District #3 in the amount of $45,166.95. The funding would come from the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 relief fund as a part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. The county will get $6.4 million, and has already received $3.2 million.
Williams said most of those funds will go toward water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
"Water is pretty important, this will help update our system and provide a quality product to the members in our district,” said Klint Henke, the district’s chairman.
With the system being almost 25 years old, the district has projects it would take on with the funding.
Henke said 25% of the district’s members are from Lyon County.
The funding would go toward updating and repairing the water tower to meet KDHE and OSHA requirements and switching to electronic meters, which would help alleviate the water loss the district is experiencing, at 35%. Using cellular meters will help the district figure out where the water loss is going.
"Efficiencies will be picked up by upgrading our water system, that’ll be some cost savings to our owners, to our folks that have water meters in our district,” said Ryan Eagle, a board member for the district.
The commission also approved renewing the Tenant Users Liability Insurance with Philadelphia Insurance Company in the amount of $2,000.
