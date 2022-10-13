The Lyon County Commission approved two letters of support at its meeting Thursday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Commissioners approved a letter of support for the Presbyterian Manor F-21 Grant Application.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lyon County Commission approved two letters of support at its meeting Thursday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Commissioners approved a letter of support for the Presbyterian Manor F-21 Grant Application.
“They are seeking an annual grant for transportation services from the Kansas Department of Transportation,” commission chair Rollie Martin said.
Another letter for Flint Hills Technical College for the Jobs for Innovative Industry Skills Training Grant Application was also approved.
“Flint Hills Technical College [is] seeking a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce to get some funding to set up, they call it ‘boot camps’ for different areas of workforce development,” Martin explained.
Additionally, the commission approved the 2022 Tech Electronics annual fire alarm test and inspection for the courthouse for a total of $3,970, the Annex for a total of $850, the Sheriff’s Office and jail for a total of $7,890 and the Anderson and Bowyer buildings for a total of $590.
Martin also announced that there will be two openings on the Newman Regional Health board coming up in December and that the commission will consider applications at that time.
The Lyon County Commission will meet again Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.