COUNCIL GROVE – The Northern Heights, Chase County, Lebo, Madison and Olpe varsity cross country teams all competed at the Council Grove Invitational on Thursday.
Northern Heights took seventh and Lebo placed 10th in the boys team standings. Chase County was the only girls team to place, finishing fourth.
For the Northern Heights boys, Cooper Hamlin finished 6th at 17:47, Jerrod Campbell finished 30th at 19:38, Jack Donghang finished 35th at 20:00, Spade Rees finished 41st at 20:27, Grady Tiffany finished 55th at 21:15, Lander Arzoz finished 59th at 21:24 and Logan Schlimme finished 62nd at 21:53.
For the Chase County boys, Cooper Schroer finished 14th at 18:30, Silas Hernandez finished 39th at 20:14, Carson Schroer finished 48th at 20:43 and Taylor Palenske finished 74th at 25:03.
For the Lebo boys, Colin Whalen finished 21st at 18:59, Caleb Durst finished 26th at 19:22, Zane Edelman finished 57th at 21:20, Scott Smith finished 67th at 22:26, Eli Ellis finished 69th at 22:37, Sam Hasenclever finished 70th at 22:57 and Ashton Ferguson finished 71st at 23:06.
For the Olpe boys, Connor Kueser finished 47th at 20:41 and Garret Hammond finished 66th at 22:11.
For the Northern Heights girls, Teagan Hines finished sixth at 23:06, Taylor Pringle finished 17th at 24:22, Bethany Dedonder finished 42nd at 30:42 and Molly McGuire finished 43rd at 33:22.
For the Madison girls, Lily Hudson finished seventh with a 23:09.
For the Lebo girls, Kennah Speer finished 10th with a 23:39 and Anna Hasenclever finished 23rd with a 25:06.
For the Chase County girls, Sierra Johnson finished 26th with a 25:20, Kinslea Glanville finished 30th with a 26:03, Lexi Monihen finished 34th with a 26:52, Alexus Hatcher finished 36th with a 27:34 and Nora Budke finished 40th with a 28:54.
For the Olpe girls, Josie Orear finished 27th with a 25:27.
Hartford competed at the West Franklin Invitational on Sept. 23. Cody Cleveland placed 11th, clocking 20:34 in the varsity boys race and teammate Samuel Blankley took 22nd, registering a time of 22:23.
Trinity Windle ran 27:52 in the varsity girls race and finished 20th, followed by Kira Westhoff who placed 21st in 28:22. Madison Miller was 28th, recording a time of 32:36.
The Jaguars also ran in the Council Grove JV races, with Windle taking fifth at 25:44 and Westhoff coming in eighth at 27:36 in the girls race. Cleveland won the boys JV race at 20:11 and Blankley finished sixth at 21:25
