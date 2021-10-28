Karen Sommers was all smiles Wednesday evening as well-wishers gathered to bid her a fond farewell at ESB Financial.
The longtime vice president of marketing recently “passed the torch” to Kandace Wakeman, who took over as the bank’s marketing director after 20 years.
Sommers said she was touched by the number of people who turned out to her reception. In fact, the bank was full since the event began at 3 p.m.
“It’s fabulous; I walked in and there were flowers everywhere,” she said. “I haven’t even had a chance to see who they are from. ... I’m just really thrilled that people came to say hello. People from out of town came, and that’s very dear to my heart.”
Sommers said she had the chance to catch up with some longtime patrons and friends throughout the afternoon. One of them was John Rich, with whom she’s worked closely over the years to raise money for Emporia State University.
“I had a really nice visit with John Rich and we have been together raising money for ESU,” she said. “He just said, ‘You’re going to be missed.’ We’ve done a lot of good things with ESU.”
Sommers said she’s confident those positive relationships between ESB and ESU will continue and that Wakeman will pick right up where she’s left off. Sommers has been training her successor since July.
“I’ve been working with her for four months,” she said.
Although she will have more time to focus on volunteer work, and perhaps a home garden, Sommers said she won’t be a stranger at ESB.
“This is our family-owned bank,” she said. “I’ll still be around, I’ll still be doing things. We’re going to be opening another bank in Manhattan, so I’ll be involved in that. I’m on the board here, so I’ll be around. When you own your own business you can’t just walk away.”
