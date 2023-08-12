Editor’s note: This is part three of a three part series on the history of the Lyon County State Fishing Lake located near Reading.
The CCC work on Lake Wilhite was deemed completed in November of 1935. The site was cleaned and equipment moved to Lone Star Lake east of Lawrence.
The “woodpeckers,” after two years and five months, were finally moved to Douglas County. When filled to capacity Lake Wilhite could hold 617 million gallons of water. Filled to a 150-foot contour, the lake has a surface area of 135 acres. No word was given at that time as to what would become of the nine camp buildings, all 20 X 100 feet in size. These included the headquarters building, mess hall, recreation hall, bath house, and five sleeping barracks.
However, by late November Mayor Frank Lostutter was concerned over an army order to tear down and salvage all the buildings and barracks at the CCC camp at Camp Wilhite. He began correspondence with the seventh area commander at Omaha in an effort to save two or three of the buildings to be used for Boy Scout encampments. A year later, Mayor Lostutter’s effort to save two buildings and the water tank was successful.
In early 1936 the lake was filling, and the Game Warden Harley Stack said that about 60,000 fish had been put into the lake. No fishing would be allowed until 1937, however. An unexpected benefit was that with the severe drought and tremendous emergency of water shortage mid-year, Governor Landon, through the Forestry, Fish and Game commissioner, ordered the caretaker of Lake Wilhite to open the lake to public use for people to take water from the lake.
The County Engineer Dale Henry visited stockmen short of water to tell them they could take water. With many pasture stock ponds going dry in mid-July, nine KERC pumps were in operation along Lyon County creeks to help provide water along with water from the lake. Twenty-five newly distressed farmers applied immediately. County commissioners also passed a resolution approving a request of Charles N. Smitley, W.P.A. area engineer, to temporarily close all Lyon county W.P.A. road projects to put pond construction into full swing.
Spring rains in 1937 brought water levels at the state lake up four or five feet higher than the previous summer’s low point, estimated Howard Wamser, nearby resident. Yet, by mid-July the water level in Lake Wilhite had not changed since early spring rains.
An editorial, perhaps written by Editor William Allen White, called the state lake a “Stepchild” in July of 1938. “No one pays any attention to Lake Wilhite. The two buildings there are neglected and soon will be torn down by raiders. One of the doors is in the lake as a raft. No planting has been done. It’s a sorry spectacle. It is a perfect example of what happens when leadership in a democracy lets go the guy-ropes,” wrote the editorialist.
He admitted that when Mit Wilhite passed out of the picture, the interest in the lake began to disintegrate. Lots of money had been spent on the project under Wilhite’s impulse, but without leadership, waste was ruling Lake Wilhite, the editorialist wrote. He felt that the lake could be a beauty spot and a joy forever, but at that point in 1937, without leadership, the lake appeared to be “a tangled jungle of disuse and decay.”
A couple of weeks later on July 24, 1937, the editorialist suggested the Parent Teacher Associations in Fremont, Jackson, Reading, Waterloo, and Agnes City townships could join in making Lake Wilhite a great play place for their children — skating in winter, outing, swimming, fishing, and bathing in summer. He stressed that volunteer work of the parents in those townships could revive the lake into a charming place.
A month later he had found that a movement backed by federal funds seemed to be working to give state aid to Kansas parks. “Fine!” he wrote. “And so long as they are taking our good Federal taxes with which to cook this gravy, we should get our spoon in it. And particularly we should get a ladle full of gravy for Lake Wilhite.” For leadership, this time he suggested the Kiwanians or any of the other four luncheon clubs in town.
In September of 1937 a modern fish transportation truck arrived in Emporia and parked in front of the post office where people could admire. It was on its way to Lake Wilhite near Reading where 11,000 fish would stock the lake: 1,000 bullheads, 5,000 crappie and blue gill, and 5,000 channel cats. This air-conditioned, oxygen circulating truck was the latest of its kind.
No fishing was to be allowed in 1938, possibly because a $20,000 W.P.A. project was to start at Lake Wilhite. This Works Project Administration project included general clean-up, building of roads, planting of trees, a shelter house for visitors, a bath house, a swimming beach, a boating deck, and a caretaker’s house, according to a project outline from L.F. Whearty of Topeka, the state project supervisor. Work began on Nov. 7 and continued into 1939 with about 48 men employed on the project. First work was road work getting the lake ready for an expected influx of visitors on Memorial Day when the lake was to be opened for fishing for the first time.
H.W. “Hod” Farrow, owner of the land south of the Lyon County State Fishing Lake, admitted that there were several different names associated with the lake. Farrow had had several different fishermen showing up on his land thinking it was Lake Wilhite. He explained that his lake was properly called Lake Walnuts and was a result of the dream of Mit Wilhite; however, his lake was not part of the state lake, and fishing and hunting were not permitted on his land. In Emporia, he said, the state lake was generally referred to as Lake Wilhite as a memorial to Mr. Wilhite. Persons in the Reading vicinity call it the Reading Lake, while signs posted near the lake by the state game commission refer to the lake as simple Lyon County State Lake.
The state lake near Reading was formally opened for fishing on May 30, 1939, according to Owen Samuel and other members of the Lyon County Wild Life Association. The lake had been well stocked with fish over a period of years but had never been legally fished. The lake was about two-thirds full of water, its limited watershed never having supplied enough water to fill it. Hundreds were expected to visit the lake on opening day, perhaps 2-3,000. Four wardens were assigned to Lake Wilhite to greet crowds and inform persons of the rules. Another big crowd was expected for Lake Kahola which was also being opened for the first time for fishing. Concession stands were available, and fishing licenses were sold in advance to people interested in trying their luck.
Rules for fishing in state lakes included the following: no set line fishing of any kind was permitted. Trot lines, set lines, float, bank and limb lines were all prohibited. Fishing poles and rod lines could not carry more than two hooks or flies, and casting rods could not carry more than one artificial bait. Only daylight fishing was permitted, and the daylight catch was limited to 10 fish of all kinds. Live minnows and other live bait could not be dumped in the lake. Small fish which had to be thrown back included bass under 10 inches, catfish (except bullheads) under a foot long, crappie less than 7seven inches, and yellow perch less than six inches long.
In 1939 motor boats were not permitted on the lake. Possession of firearms, picking of flowers and damage to trees and shrubs were not allowed. Abuse and misuse of park seats, unleashed dogs, leaving picnic fires still burning, throwing picnic refuse in the lake, camping without a permit, camping in the park by boys under 17 and girls under 18, except when accompanied by parents or chaperone, bathing in areas not designated as swimming beaches, hunting and trapping, or molesting any bird or animal, and changing bathing suits in cars were all not allowed. By 1940, though, Lake Wilhite was open for fishing 24 hours a day.
In the spring of 1940, most of the trees planted during the winter by W.P.A. workers were expected to survive. They had all been wrapped in tar paper to keep rabbits from chewing the bark. Most were natives of Lyon County secured from farms and roadsides including hackberry, ash, red and white elm, oak and wild cherry, and 400 willows planted along the edge of the lake. Gooseberry and wild blackberry plants were also set out. An order of trees to be supplied from the State Re-Forestation Nursery in Manhattan included 2,000 Osage orange, 1,000 catalpa, 1,000 burr oak, 2,000 evergreens divided between white and red cedars, 1,000 yellow pine, and others.
Finally, in September of 1940 a white stone obelisk memorial to the late Mit Wilhite was erected on the south shore of the Lyon County State Lake. The monument was seven feet high and three feet square with a bronze plaque memorializing Mr. Wilhite. State fish and game officials were invited, and many friends of Mr. Wilhite contributed to the fund for the memorial. The bronze plaque has long since been torn off the monument. No one remembers exactly what it said, and now the monument stands in mute silence along a point of the lake.
Only recently with brushcutters scraping away many cedar trees along the south side of the lake, have a few old foundations of the CCC camps of 1933-34 been found. What once consisted of nine buildings including a recreation hall, mess hall, bath house, and several barracks along with an officers’ quarters, now only scant remains of the busy camp still exist. The core of the old camp was once encircled by a gravel drive and bisected by a number of “company streets,” wide gravel paths often bounded by vertically set limestone cobbles to create formal walks throughout the compound.
“In the spring of 1934, a second company of African American enrollees, Company #786 was assigned to the project to assure completion of construction through an ever-tightening schedule. This company was housed in a tent camp situated a short distance east of the original camp across a shallow north-trending draw near the intersection of the park road with the county road, ” CCC archaeologist Tod Billet reported recently.
What will become of these old foundations, the only remnants of a once active CCC camp responsible for the building of this lake? Should a memorial be dedicated to those men of 90 years ago? Should a new Wilhite plaque be reinstalled on the old obelisk? Will vandals once again desecrate areas of the lake park?
